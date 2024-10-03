Twitter
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others released from detention, break their fast

Congress' Konda Surekha says this after facing backlash for remark on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce: 'Don't think..'

"Jai Mata Di!" PM Modi extends wishes to citizens on the occasion of Navratri

One of Bollywood's richest actors smoked 200 cigarettes a day, drank anything he got his hands on, chose to quit after..

Meet 20-year-old who learnt chocolate making from Youtube, started business now worth over Rs 1 crore, he is from...

'The agony, the pain...': Kolkata rape-murder victim's sculpture placed at RG Kar, receives backlash on social media

Nearly two months after the horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a sculpture paying tribute to the victim was unveiled on the campus by the junior doctors.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 09:42 AM IST

'The agony, the pain...': Kolkata rape-murder victim's sculpture placed at RG Kar, receives backlash on social media
A visual from the site (Image/X)
Nearly two months after the horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a sculpture paying tribute to the victim was unveiled on the campus by the junior doctors. 

Created by renowned artist Asit Sain, the statue called the 'Cry of the Hour' is aimed at depicting the pain and trauma the victim went through on the night of the incident. According to a report by The Indian Express, the statue has been placed on a pedestal near the building that houses the principal's office. 

Earlier today, an 'X' user shared the photos of the sculpture and wrote, "Cry of the Hour: The Agony, the Pain, the Suffering...A poignant depiction of the unbearable trauma Abhaya endured. Today A statue erected in memory of the rape and murder victim at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital."

Speaking about the statue unveling, a junior doctor recalled, "It is an emotional moment for us. She was our colleague. We have been fighting for her. She is in our heart, but this installation will ensure no one ever forgets her", as quoted by The Indian Express. 

Another doctor stated that the sculpture is not of the victim, rather it depicts the pain and suffering she experienced. 

"This statue is not of the victim, but a symbol of pain, torture she went through and the ongoing protests," PTI quoted the doctor as saying. 

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, which sparked nationwide protests with people descending to streets to demand justice for the victim. Prime accused Sanjay Roy was arrested by the Kolkata police, who is currently under the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

Meanwhile, the unveiling of the statue has received backlash on social media, with users criticising the move. 

“The doctors of this country are so tone deaf. Why would you ever create a statue like this based on a rape victim,” wrote an 'X' user. 

“Who thought this was a good idea? Who approved this?” several asked. 

 

 

 

 

