“The act of being,” Ft. Mahir Sharma

India

“The act of being,” Ft. Mahir Sharma

Acting as an art form is more about “being” than “becoming,” states a promising new acting talent.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 05:59 PM IST

“The act of being,” Ft. Mahir Sharma
There are a few professionals across industries of the world who put in all their work and work rigorously toward achieving their desired goals, but they still fail to reach their definition of success. Ever wondered why? Well, many times, people fall into the trap of achieving success quickly, not realizing how every individual has his journey to success, and it may happen anytime, anywhere, at any point in their lives, explains actor Mahir Sharma, notable for his work as an actor in projects in theatre and critically-acclaimed films.

Especially when it comes to the world of films and entertainment, one must first understand the “why” of things because rejections are more common than success in the industry, highlights Sharma. “I believe when actors at any stage of their career realize why they are doing what they are doing, a sense of responsibility emerges within them to make the most of the given opportunity and pour their heart and soul into making the character believable and genuine,” he says.

Adding more, the actor who worked in Forget Me Not, Bang! Aur Mael Gayab, Truce, and IWALY said, “It is imperative for actors, especially the up-and-coming and the emerging names, to understand the art of ‘being’ rather than ‘becoming.” He explains that actors and performers often, in their quest and their hunger to show the world where they stand as an artist, act in a way that doesn’t seem effortless when they try to ‘become’ a character, whereas magic happens on stage and on-screen when an actor just by ‘being’ can strike a chord with his audience.”

It is said that good actors turn great with experience. Well, it is true when one stays committed to their craft as an artist while continuously learning new things every single day to only get better at what they do. “It is a continuous process for actors and all kinds of artists. You must challenge yourself, keep giving your best, and believe in yourself to know that you are meant to do much more exciting work in the industry, contribute to the industry, and make your own unique niche,” Mahir Sharma concludes.

