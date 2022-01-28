The 9 years journey of Omen as a musician has made him the best version of himself

“A sapling takes decades to grow into a tough Banyan tree. We can at least take years to prosper.” - Omen (Prateek Goel)

We often raise questions when we are unable to obtain success, don’t we? But some people like Prateek Goel exemplify that growth is a real achievement. This ebullient human who typically also goes by Omen has established a very dominant name in the realms of music and nightlife all through his high-octane DJing.

Omen and his bright and breezy events have turned into an unforgettable memory of a myriad of people. However, there is always a starting point. Omen's journey as a musician started 9 years ago. And these years are the tale of his constant learning and growing that made him outshine today.

Immediately when he started to convey his passion, Omen successfully managed to procure an overabundance of love and support from people around him. Omen's jounery of expansion started snowballing six years ago. This young artist then presented his piece of art in front of a horde and at venues of high standing. And even today he is doing the same, just with the surplus number of people.

There were several hindrances in Omen's journey as well. However, he only knew to stick by his passion and kept on doing his chore. His consistency magnified his growth and brought him to perform at the stage of Asia's biggest festival Sunburn. Omen performed at its main stage along with the notable musicians Evc and BollyBoom. He has also performed at Supersonic.

Today, his performance count is at more than 100 weddings and more than 100 clubs. Each of these events is iconic, remarkable and vibrant in itself. Omen has been the supporting act and toured with Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike and for Dj Snake. He has also been a supporting act for Jay Sean, Vini Vici, Sean Kingston, Yellow Claw, Don Diablo, Mercer, Harrdy Sandhu, Jasleen Royal, AP Dhillon and many more.

It has been nine years and Omen's energy while performing is still infectious among the crowd. His journey has made him one of the best and most loved performers.

