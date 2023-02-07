The 5 Best Road Trips In Iceland That You Can't Miss

If you’re planning a trip to Iceland, you’re in for a treat. This breathtakingly beautiful country is full of unique landscapes, wildlife, and cultural sites that are sure to make your trip unforgettable. While there are many ways to explore Iceland, there’s nothing quite like hitting the open road and taking in all that nature has to offer. In this blog post, we’ll take a look at five of the best road trips in Iceland that you can’t miss.

Route 1: The Ring Road

One of the most popular and iconic road trips in Iceland is the Ring Road, a 1000-mile highway that loops around the entire country. This route is best explored by car and offers an unforgettable way to see all of Iceland’s incredible natural beauty. The Ring Road passes through some of the country’s most iconic sites, such as waterfalls, glaciers, hot springs, and volcanic landscapes. With plenty of stops for exploring along the way, the Ring Road is the perfect way to discover the many wonders of this unique landscape.

Route 2: South Coast

The South Coast of Iceland is a stunning landscape of majestic black sand beaches, stunning waterfalls, and towering glaciers. If you’re looking to explore this beautiful region, an Iceland car rental is the perfect way to make the most of your trip. This road trip will take you from Reykjavík in the south all the way to Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon in the east. Along the way, you’ll find a variety of attractions that are sure to delight you, such as Seljalandsfoss waterfall, Skogafoss waterfall, Reynisfjara black sand beach, and Fjaðrárgljúfur Canyon.

Route 3: Golden Circle

The Golden Circle is a must-see on any Icelandic road trip. This 300km route takes you to some of the most iconic sights in Iceland. Starting in Reykjavík, you’ll make your way to Thingvellir National Park, where the first Icelandic parliament was established in 930 AD. Here you can also see some of the rift valleys and fissures that are the result of the divergent tectonic plates in Iceland. You can also visit Geysir, a geothermal area with boiling mud pits and hot springs, and Gullfoss, with two tiers of cascading water that plunge down 32 metres into a crevice.

Route 4: Snæfellsnes Peninsula

For an incredible journey across Iceland, a road trip along the Snæfellsnes Peninsula is a must-do. It's located on the northwest tip of the country and is often referred to as 'Iceland in Miniature' due to the variety of landscapes you can discover in just one area. You'll find everything from black sandy beaches to dramatic cliffs, snow-covered mountains and vibrant green fields. You can also hike up the Snaefellsjokull glacier and experience views of the stunning surrounding landscapes.

Route 5: Highlands

One of the best road trips in Iceland is the Highlands route. It's an off-the-beaten-path journey that takes you to some of the most remote and untouched parts of the country. The route begins in the north and crosses volcanic deserts, rugged mountains, glacial rivers and some of the most spectacular landscapes in Iceland. Along the way, you'll find hidden waterfalls, hot springs, lava fields and dramatic canyons.

