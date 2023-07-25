The 10 Best Online Resume Builders in India [2023]

One of the primary purposes of a resume is to highlight a job seeker's qualifications and skills

In a highly competitive job market, a resume is a vital tool for job seekers. It provides an opportunity to showcase qualifications, skills, and experiences while creating a lasting first impression. A well-crafted resume tailored to the specific job requirements not only increases the chances of being shortlisted but also demonstrates professionalism, credibility, and commitment to potential employers. People are now using online resume-building tools to create their resumes. Many free resume maker tools like Resumod.co, NovoResume, Resume.io are being used widely as they offer features like pre-designed templates and content options.

Why do you need a resume?

One of the primary purposes of a resume is to highlight a job seeker's qualifications and skills. A resume provides you with the opportunity to customize your job application based on the job you are applying for. By tailoring your resume to align with the specific requirements of the position, you can emphasize your most relevant qualifications, experiences, and achievements. This customization showcases your dedication and interest in the role, increasing the chances of being shortlisted for an interview.

Further, resumes help you in reaching the right recruiter, but only after they pass the Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS). ATS scans resumes for specific keywords and criteria, helping employers filter and identify potential candidates. By optimizing resumes with relevant keywords and tailoring the content to match job descriptions, you can improve your chances of getting hired.

If you are looking for free resume creation tools that offer customizable templates, there are a lot of good options available online. These free online resume builders also offer resumes in multiple formats like PDF and DOCX, that can be easily accepted by ATS software.

An attractive resume v/s a boring one

Every job seeker uses a resume for job application purposes. But every resume does not get shortlisted. The reason is simple: many resumes are not attractive enough for the recruiter to even have a look at them. Even after passing an ATS (which can be easy if you stuff your resume with keywords), most resumes do not convert to interview calls because they are long, lengthy and full of too much information that is not presented neatly. This leads to recruiters losing focus when reading the resume. Remember a recruiter spends hardly 6-10 seconds in scanning a resume before making up their mind if the candidate is fit to be called or not.

A neatly formatted resume, where information flows properly, is aligned to each heading and structured neatly can easily get recruiter attention. Think of sharing your resume with someone on whatsapp. Do you think if the resume is full of bullets and not formatted will someone bother to read it?

Here’s what a neatly presented resume does to your job search:

Caches the recruiter’s eye:

An attractive resume serves as a potential employer's initial exposure to an applicant. A well-written resume immediately grabs attention and creates a positive impact. It allows you to present yourself in the best possible light, highlighting your relevant skills and qualifications.

Serves as a tool of communication:

Resumes provide a concise and structured way for you to communicate your professional background to potential employers. Instead of relying on conversations or interviews, a resume serves as a tangible document that summarizes your qualifications, experiences, and achievements. It allows employers to evaluate a candidate's suitability for the position.

Demonstrates professionalism and credibility:

A well-crafted resume demonstrates professionalism and attention to detail. It allows employers to gauge your level of organization, communication skills, and presentation skills. A polished resume, free of errors and typos, instills confidence in employers and increases the likelihood of being considered for an interview.

Online Resume creation tools are a great way to create attractive and neat resumes, in just a few clicks.

Various sections that should be in your Resume

A resume includes several key sections that provide relevant information about your professional background, skills, qualifications, and achievements. The specific sections and their order vary for each individual, here are the common sections found in a resume:

Contact Information:

This includes your full name, professional title, phone number, email address, and LinkedIn profile or personal website.

Professional Summary/Objective Statement:

It is a brief statement highlighting your career goals, key qualifications, and a summary of your experience. This section is used to capture the reader's attention and provide a snapshot of the applicant's expertise.

Work Experience:

This section includes professional experience in reverse chronological order, starting with your most recent or current position. Details in the job title, company name, location, and dates of employment. This factual data is followed by a concise description of responsibilities, achievements, and notable contributions in each role.

Education:

This section covers the degree or certification earned, the institution's name, location, and dates of attendance. It is also an apt place to mention any academic honors, relevant coursework, or specialized training.

Skills:

This section is a place to highlight both technical and soft skills that resonate with the job you are applying for. Arrange them in a bullet-point format for easy readability. Include both hard skills (e.g. programming languages, software proficiency) and soft skills (e.g. communication, leadership).

Achievements or Accomplishments:

This section is often missed. But it is important as it can provide evidence of your impact and success in previous roles. Use this to showcase notable achievements, awards, or recognition you have received throughout your career.

Certifications and Licenses:

If you hold any relevant certifications or professional licenses, list them in this section. Include the certification name, issuing organization, and the data obtained.

Projects or Portfolio:

This section does not go in all resumes. Academic or IT professionals need it the most. Details that go in here are significant projects, such as research, publications, or creative work. Provide a brief description and any relevant details or links.

Professional Associations and Affiliations:

Include any memberships or active involvement in professional organizations related to your industry. This demonstrates the candidate's commitment to professional development and networking.

Volunteer Work or Extracurricular Activities:

This section comes in handy if the applicant has participated in volunteer work or held leadership roles in extracurricular activities. The catch is to only include data t relevant to the position or showcasing transferable skills. include this section to highlight your well-roundedness and community involvement.

What are Online Resume Builders?

Online resume builders are web-based platforms that help job seekers in creating professional resumes and CVs in minutes. They are aimed at helping individuals without advanced design or formatting skills to create job-ready resumes. They are more cost-effective and offer a user-friendly interface and multiple pre-designed templates to choose from. They offer resume templates and free downloadable cv formats that can be used by anyone. All of this makes it easier for users to create visually appealing, beautiful and well-structured resumes.

Why are online resume builders so popular?

Online builders have recently gained popularity. People are preferring them over professional resume writing services and with the advent of AI like ChatGPT and Google Bard, young job seekers are getting the added advantage of content enhancements too. These tools have their own disadvantages but that’s a topic of discussion for another day.

Cost-effective:

Most online resume builders offer free or affordable pricing plans. This allows you to create a resume without breaking the bank.

DIY approach:

With an online resume builder, you have full control over the resume creation process. You can customize templates, edit content, and make changes at your convenience.

User-friendly:

One of the top-selling points for a resume builder is its easy navigation. They can be used by those without advanced technical skills. They often provide drag-and-drop interfaces and pre-designed templates for easy customization.

Time-efficient:

With an online resume builder, applicants can create their resume quickly. The templates and pre-populated sections save time and effort compared to starting from scratch.

Multiple formats:

Most online resume builders allow you to export your resume in various formats, such as PDF, Word, or plain text, making it compatible with different job application systems.

How to choose the right online resume builder

There are numerous resume builders on the internet today. With so many options, it becomes difficult to narrow down one. Here's how one can choose an online resume builder:

Determine your requirements:

Before you start searching for resume builders, outline your specific needs and preferences. Consider the design options, customization features, templates, export formats, etc.

Research and compare platforms:

Look for reputable online resume builders and compare their features, user reviews, and pricing plans. Take note of the pros and cons of each platform, and map them to your requirements.

Template selection:

Browse through the available templates on each platform and ensure they align with your industry, career level, and personal style. Look for templates that are clean, professional, and easy to read. Consider whether the platform offers a variety of designs to suit different job roles and industries.

User interface and ease of use:

Test the user interface of the resume builders you're considering. Ensure the platform is intuitive and user-friendly, allowing you to create and edit your resume with ease. Most resume builders online offer free versions. Use the free version to see if the resume builder suits you. Look for features such as drag-and-drop functionality and real-time editing.

Customization options:

Check the level of customization each resume builder offers. Some customizations online resume builders offer include the ability to add and rearrange sections, modify fonts and colors, and personalize the content to highlight your skills and experiences. Ensure the platform allows you to tailor your resume to match your unique requirements.

Compatibility and export options:

Verify that the resume builder allows you to download or export your resume in file formats such as PDF, Word, or plain text. This flexibility ensures compatibility with different online job application systems and allows for easy printing if needed.

Responsive design:

A responsive design allows you to create, edit, and preview your resume on different devices, including smartphones and tablets.

Additional features and services:

Consider any extra features that might be beneficial, such as the ability to create cover letters, portfolios, or LinkedIn profiles. Some platforms offer job search resources, interview tips, or career advice, which can be valuable if you need additional support.

Pricing structure:

Evaluate the pricing plans of the resume builders you're interested in. Determine whether they offer a free version or a trial period. Also check the cost of premium features, templates, or additional services. Compare the prices and choose the option that provides the best value for your budget.

Customer support:

Check the availability and quality of customer support through chat or ticket provided by the resume builder. Look for platforms that offer responsive customer service through email, chat, or phone in case you encounter any technical issues or have questions. Some resume builders will also have FAQ section where most common issues are documented along with their solutions. Check if the resume builder is also providing a way to raise and track a support request through a Ticket or Email.

Some of the best online Resume Builder tools that we found

Resumod.co:

Resumod.co is an online resume builder that offers a user-friendly interface with pre-designed templates. It provides features such as real-time editing, customization options, and the ability to export resumes in various formats. Resumod also offers AI-powered resume analysis, and job matching score to provide feedback on the effectiveness of your resume.

They offer a free forever version in a classic and neat format, that works internationally and is optimized for the ATS. With unique features like content suggestions for summary and experience, making your resume is easier than before. Resumod’s online resume builder also offers an AI Assistant that uses AI and ChatGPT to provide suggestions on resume bullet points, title and content for resume summary. The content is tailored for specific job titles and keywords. So, if you are a Supply Chain professional, it will provide you with bullet points related to Supply Chain. If you need content related to team management, just type team in the search bar and related bullets will appear.

Resumod also has a very exhaustive job resource blog and more than 500 resume templates that are categorized by Industry and jobseeker qualifications.

Build your resume on Resumod here: https://resumod.co/

LinkedIn Resume Builder:

LinkedIn Resume Builder is a feature within the LinkedIn platform that allows users to create a professional resume using their LinkedIn profile information. You get your data in a clean pdf format that can be used across all platforms. LinkedIn not being a resume-building tool, does not offer features like format selection, or customizations.

Build your resume here: https://linkedin.com

Resume.io:

Resume.io is an online resume-building tool that focuses on making your resume a fast and simple process. They claim to provide modern resume formats. Apart from resumes, they also offer an online cover letter building tool.

Build your resume here: resume.io

Canva:

Canva is one of the most popular and versatile online design platforms that includes a resume builder feature. It offers a wide range of customizable templates, design elements, and fonts, allowing users to create visually appealing resumes. Canva provides flexibility in layout design, image integration, and collaboration features for team-based resume creation.

However, unlike other resume-building tools, Canva does not offer content suggestions or options with resume sections. Also if you shift from one format to another, the content usually breaks and needs to be rearranged.

Build your resume here: canva.com

Novo Resume:

Novo Resume is an online resume builder that offers a range of resume templates with a modern and clean design. It provides customization options, section reordering, and the ability to import information from your LinkedIn profile. Novo Resume also offers additional features like a cover letter builder, job search resources, and resume examples.

Build your resume here: novoresume.com

Zety:

Zety is an online resume builder that offers a wide selection of professionally designed templates. It offers a wide variety of tools including resume checker and cover letter builder. It also offers a variety of free resources to use as a reference and bullet point suggestions.

Build your resume here: zety.com

Resume Genius:

Resume Genius offers an online resume builder with a wide range of professionally designed templates. It provides step-by-step guidance through the resume creation process, including pre-written bullet points and examples for different job positions. Resume Genius also offers a cover letter builder and a job search resource section.

Build your resume here: resumegenius.com

Hiration:

Hiration is an online resume builder that offers a range of professionally designed templates. Apart from usual resume-building features like customizations and downloads in multiple formats, it offers resume analytics. It tracks metrics such as the number of times your resume has been viewed or downloaded if you share their link.

Features like LinkedIn profile optimization, and career advisory services can enhance your job search efforts and provide comprehensive support in your job application process.

Build your resume here: hiration.com/app/resume-builder

Visual CV:

Visual CV is an online resume builder that focuses on visual resumes and multimedia-rich portfolios. It offers a variety of templates with customizable design elements. Visual CV provides options to embed videos, images, and social media profiles, allowing users to showcase their work and achievements visually.

However, ensure that fancy formats work in your industry before finally choosing them.

Build your resume here: visualcv.com

Resume.com:

Resume.com is an online resume builder that offers a straightforward interface and a variety of professional templates. It provides customization options, real-time previews, and the ability to download resumes in different formats. Resume.com also offers job search resources and career advice articles.

Build your resume here: resume.com

Resumonk:

Resumonk is an online resume builder that offers a range of customizable templates. It provides customization options, pre-written content suggestions, and the ability to download resumes in different formats. Resumonk also offers features like multiple language support, PDF watermarking, and resume analytics. You can also find remote jobs on this platform.

Build your resume here: resumonk.com

That’s it.

These resume builders are great tools but use them with caution. Any technology comes with its own set of limitations and disadvantages.

A last word of advice: do not rely too much on AI to build your resume content. Make sure you customize each bullet so that it matches your unique personality and professionalism. Also add key metrics to resume bullets and avoid using plagiarized content.

All the best in your job search!

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)