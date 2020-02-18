Thanking Lord Hanuman, AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj to organise regular Sunderkand path in Delhi's Greater Kailash

Much has been discussed ahead of the 2020 Delhi assembly elections about Hanuman bhakt Arvind Kejriwal, who had recited the Hanuman Chalisa seemingly in a display of his religious fervour. The issue around 'Bajrang Bali-Hanuman' has now been reignited by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj on Tuesday announced that the Sunderkand path will take place on the first Tuesday of every month in different areas of his assembly constituency, Greater Kailash. Sundara Kanda is the fifth book in the Hindu epic, Ramayana, and the only chapter which is entirely dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

The Sunderkand path implies a recitation of the Sundara Kanda. To this end, a session of the recitation took place today at 4:30 PM at the ancient Shiva temple in Chirag Delhi. He said that he won the Delhi polls because of the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

"Recitation of Ramayana's Sunderkanda will be held in different areas (of his constituency) on first Tuesday of every month to take blessings of Lord Hanuman. We've received advanced booking as well as sponsors for the programmes," Bhardwaj was quoted by news agency ANI.

This is in line with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's earlier sentiments. Kejriwal had, soon after winning the 2020 Delhi Assembly Election, thanked Lord Hanuman for blessing the party with such a huge mandate on part of the people.

"Hanuman ji ne apni Dilli pe kripa barsayin hai. Unka bahut bahut dhanyabad (Lord Hanuman has blessed Delhi. I thank him)" Kejriwal had said while addressing the crowd after AAP's victory in the polls.