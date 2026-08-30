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'Thank you Uzbekistan': PM Modi departs Tashkent to attend 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek

The departure came at the end of PM Modi's two-day state visit to Uzbekistan, during which he held bilateral and delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev.

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Updated : Aug 30, 2026, 09:49 PM IST

'Thank you Uzbekistan': PM Modi departs Tashkent to attend 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kyrgyzstan.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his warmth and personal commitment to strengthening India-Uzbekistan ties as he departed Tashkent for Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. "Thank you Uzbekistan! Gratitude to President Mirziyoyev for his warmth, attention to detail and personal commitment to the India-Uzbekistan friendship," PM Modi said in a post on X as he departed for the Kyrgyz capital.

The departure came at the end of PM Modi's two-day State Visit to Uzbekistan, during which he held extensive bilateral and delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev and the two countries elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The visit saw the two sides agree on an ambitious roadmap to deepen cooperation across trade and investment, infrastructure, digital public infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence, critical minerals, energy, space, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education and culture.

India and Uzbekistan also set a target of increasing bilateral trade to USD 5 billion by 2030, from the current level of more than USD 1 billion, with a focus on improving market access, connectivity and banking and payment channels. During his visit, PM Modi paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent. "Paid homage to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji in Tashkent. We remember a towering statesman whose unwavering commitment to the nation continues to inspire generations," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Prime Minister honoured Shastri's legacy at the memorial, describing his life as an embodiment of "simplicity, courage and unwavering devotion to the nation". Shastri died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, shortly after signing the Tashkent Declaration with Pakistan's then President Ayub Khan following talks aimed at ending hostilities after the 1965 India-Pakistan war.

The visit also saw the two leaders highlight their shared commitment to environmental sustainability. PM Modi and President Mirziyoyev jointly planted a tree in the Presidential Palace garden under India's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative and Uzbekistan's 'Yashil Makon' green efforts. The gesture reflected the shared commitment of the two countries towards building a greener and more sustainable future.

India and Uzbekistan also agreed to work together for the restoration and conservation of the ancient Buddhist heritage sites of Fayaz Tepa and Kara Tepa in Uzbekistan and to expand youth exchange programmes. PM Modi was also conferred with the 'Oliy Darajali Do'stlik' Order, Uzbekistan's highest honour for foreign leaders, by President Mirziyoyev for his contribution to strengthening friendship between the two countries. PM Modi dedicated the honour to the people of India and said it represented the enduring friendship between the two civilisations.

The two countries also agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas such as traditional medicines, education, culture and healthcare, while exploring greater collaboration in critical minerals, energy, digital technologies and space. India and Uzbekistan established diplomatic relations on March 18, 1992, when a protocol establishing diplomatic ties was signed in Tashkent. India was among the first countries to recognise Uzbekistan's sovereignty following its independence. The two countries elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in 2011, with bilateral ties since supported by institutional mechanisms at political and official levels.

After concluding his visit to Uzbekistan, PM Modi is travelling to Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to participate in the 26th SCO Summit, which will mark 25 years of the organisation. The summit is expected to bring together leaders of SCO member states to discuss regional and international issues as well as ways to strengthen cooperation within the grouping.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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