INDIA

'Thank you Israel for the warmth': PM Modi concludes historic 2-day state visit

The visit culminated in the signing of 27 MoUs and agreements across diverse sectors including innovation, cultural exchange, manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, economic cooperation, diplomacy, and security.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 12:05 AM IST

'Thank you Israel for the warmth': PM Modi concludes historic 2-day state visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Israeli parliament.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep gratitude for the warm hospitality during his state visit to Israel. In a post on X, he thanked the country for the "warmth and affection" he received throughout the trip, particularly highlighting the personal gesture of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu, who came to Ben Gurion International Airport to personally see him off.

"Thank you Israel, for the warmth and affection. Deeply touched that Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mrs. Netanyahu personally came to the airport to see me off. Confident that the India-Israel partnership will continue to reach new heights in the years to come," PM Modi said. This emotional farewell marked the conclusion of PM Modi's historic two-day state visit, the first in nine years, during which India and Israel elevated their bilateral ties to a Special Strategic Partnership.

The visit culminated in the signing of 27 MoUs and agreements across diverse sectors including innovation, cultural exchange, manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, economic cooperation, diplomacy, and security. As he departed, PM Modi announced that India and Israel would soon sign a Free Trade Agreement. He also declared the establishment of a Critical and Emerging Technology Partnership to deepen collaboration in high-tech and innovation domains.

In his remarks, PM Modi reiterated the shared resolve against terrorism, stating that "India and Israel are clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world. Terrorism cannot be accepted in any form." The PM affirmed that both countries would continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder against terrorism and its supporters, noting that peace and stability in West Asia are directly linked to India's security.

PM Modi specifically welcomed the Gaza Peace Plan as a pathway towards peace, adding that India fully supports such initiatives aimed at restoring stability and that humanity must never become a victim of conflict. During a joint press briefing, Netanyahu described PM Modi's visit as "amazing," "extraordinarily productive," and "extraordinarily moving," despite its short duration. He praised the emotional impact of PM Modi's address to the Knesset the previous day, saying that it left "few dry eyes" in Israel.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

