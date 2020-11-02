'Thank You, Farmers': Let's honour unsung Corona Warriors

If our farmers were locked in the house for fear of an epidemic, we could probably fight the corona, but could not beat hunger.

The whole world is fighting a united war against the Coronavirus pandemic. In honour of our doctors, nurses, police and other frontline COVID-19 warriors, we rang bells, blew conches and clapped, lit lamps on the doorframes of the house and rained flowers from the sky, but in this war that is being fought by the unknown warriors, who are working day and night to provide us food. There was never a lockdown for them, nor did anyone clap for them.

This anonymous warrior is our farmer. If our farmers were locked in the house for fear of an epidemic, we could probably fight the corona, but could not beat hunger.

In fact, the coronavirus is the first disaster in history with neither any shortage of food nor a lack of drinking water. Since February, the corona has wreaked havoc all over the world that life became very difficult for everyone. There was a fear in the minds of the people that the pace of life was completely stopped and people were forced to be imprisoned in homes.

Good Times

Even in the bad times of the long lockdown, it was a good time that we all spent a long time with the family. All the people joined hands in doing household chores, shared good quality time with family and we cooked together.

Lit hearth for others

Many of us helped the needy and also extended aid to those who lost their jobs or money.

No lack of food

However, this epidemic was like no other in terms of the supply of food. There was no shortage of food or water and our farmers should be thanked for this.

Even after all the hardships, our farmers were busy in the fields day and night. Regardless of the corona, they worked to provide vegetables, fruits, milk and cereals from the fields and transport them to people's homes.

As a result of the hard work of the farmers, no one slept hungry even during this unprecedented crisis. Everyone got enough food.

The peak time of the coronavirus was also the most important and peak time of the farmers. From February to July, it is very important for farming. It is the time when wheat is ready to be harvested just like barley. Fruits like onions, potatoes, grapes, pomegranates, bananas are prepared. Farmers also have to prepare for the next crop these days.

But did our real Corona Warriors get the respect that others got? Do they not deserve any respect?

Thank You, Farmers

The country has already taken the initiative to honour these anonymous Corona warriors. A campaign called 'Thank You Farmers' has been launched to thank farmers in the country and this campaign has been launched by Sahyadri Farms, one of the Farmer Producer Company (FPC).

Sahyadri Farms

Sahyadri Farms has launched a campaign to thank the farmers by visiting villages. In addition, Sahyadri Farms has also launched the campaign on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Sahyadri Farms was formed in 2010 and is a Farmer Producer Company (FPC) under the provision introduced in Companies Act. The group is owned by farmers. Here, the farmers are working together to produce products and then these products are sold on online platforms after processing and grading. Farmers have full participation in the profits from this sale.