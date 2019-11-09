'Thank Imran Khan for respecting India's sentiments': PM Modi at inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan for respecting India's sentiments while speaking at the inauguration of the Integrated check post of Kartarpur Corridor at Gurdaspur in Punjab.

"I would like to thank the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan Niazi for respecting the sentiment of India," PM Modi said.

He also praised Guru Nanak Dev for inspiring 'humanity'.

"Guru Nanak Dev Ji is not only a guru, but a philosophy, as as a pillar of support for our living. He taught us the importance of living by true values and also gave an economic system based on honesty and self confidence," Modi said to people gathered at the inauguration.

He also mentioned that 'Gurubani' is being translated into various world languages to educate the younger generation with the help of UNESCO. He also said that the work to make Sultanpur Lodhi a heritage town is underway.

He said that the Central Government's decision to open up the Kartarpur corridor will benefit many Sikh families around the world.

Modi also said that the opening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev has brought immense happiness to the people of India.

He highlighted that the abrogation of article 370 will help the Sikh community in J&K and Leh to secure the same rights as the other citizens of the country.

Modi also released a commemorative coin celebrating the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

After the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a 'langar' at Dera Baba Nanak along with Union Ministers Harsimrat Badal, and Hardeep Singh Puri. Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol and the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was also present there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Indian side of the corridor today and flagged off the first 'Jatha' of 500 pilgrims who will be visiting the Kartarpur Gurudwara. The first batch of pilgrims includes former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, and Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, et al. Several other eminent Sikh politicians are also part of the first batch.

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, a 4.7-km passage, connects the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan.

India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed the agreement connecting Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan. With the signing of this agreement, a formal framework was laid down for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.