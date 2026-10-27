‘Thank God Ram didn’t kill a minority’: UP poll body apologises after backlash

The controversy erupted after the UP Chief Electoral Officer’s office posted a sarcastic remark about minorities, saying, 'Thank God Ram didn’t kill a minority'

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer's office has apologised for their recent social media post involving minorities. The controversy began after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh questioned the Election Commission over a mistake in a voter list. Later, the state electoral office responded with a sarcastic post mentioning Lord Ram and minorities, which sparked a controversy on social media.

Here's what happened

In a post on X, Sanjay Singh took a jibe at the UP's electoral office and said, ''Gyanesh Kumar, why did Ram hit only a Yadav? Why did Ram not hit any Singh, Pathak, Asthana, Sharma, Rai or Bisht? Is your computer casteist? Are you running the agenda of any political party?''

Responding to it, Uttar Pradesh CEO Navdeep Rinwa said, ''A bizarre name, 'Ram ne Sharma ko maara' (Ram killed Sharma), has appeared in the voter list for the recent Legislative Council elections. Computers/software are not casteist. We admit that a mistake was made, but fortunately for us, even when the mistake occurred, caste discrimination was not involved.''

''Thank God, Ram did not kill a member of a minority community. Otherwise, we would have been accused of being communal as well as casteist,'' it added.

UP election body apologised

The reply by the UP CEO sparked controversy and the AAP leader also held a press conference in Lucknow, alleging Rinwa as an 'agent of the BJP'. ''The name of 'Mohammad Iqbal Beg' has been recorded as 'Mohammad Iqbal bheekh maangte hain.'' the AAP MP said, seeking strict action against the UP CEO for his remarks.

इस हैंडल के उद्धृत पोस्ट में टिप्पणियों की भाषा के स्तर और भाव और इनकी तीखी प्रकृति इस आधिकारिक हैंडल से अपेक्षित संचार की प्रकृति के अनुरूप नहीं है। पोस्ट में टिप्पणियों से उत्पन्न वास्तविक आक्रोश को अच्छी तरह से नोट किया गया है। हम इससे अचंभित और नाराज़ लोगों से ईमानदारी से माफी मांगते हैं। अब से हमारा संचार शालीन और औपचारिक होगा। — CEO Uttar Pradesh (@ceoup) October 27, 2026

After this, the UP CEO offered 'sincere apologies' and said, ''The language level, tone, and sharp nature of the comments in the quoted post of this handle are not in line with the nature of communication expected from this official handle. The genuine outrage generated by the comments in the post has been duly noted. We sincerely apologize to those who are surprised and upset by this. From now on, our communication will be polite and formal.''