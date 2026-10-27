FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Valmiki Jayanti: True respect for the foundation stones

Valmiki Jayanti: True respect for the foundation stones

Shashwat Sachdev, Take That to perform at Prince William's The Earthshot Prize; Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar among attendees

Shashwat Sachdev, Take That to perform at Prince William's The Earthshot Prize

Ex-Miss Switzerland accuses Donald Trump of 'brutal' rape, Democrats revive allegation

Ex-Miss Switzerland accuses Donald Trump of 'brutal' rape

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West

From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West

Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

‘Thank God Ram didn’t kill a minority’: UP poll body apologises after backlash

The controversy erupted after the UP Chief Electoral Officer’s office posted a sarcastic remark about minorities, saying, 'Thank God Ram didn’t kill a minority'

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 27, 2026, 01:51 PM IST

‘Thank God Ram didn’t kill a minority’: UP poll body apologises after backlash
UP poll body apologises over recent controversial remark. (Screengrab from viral clip)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer's office has apologised for their recent social media post involving minorities. The controversy began after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh questioned the Election Commission over a mistake in a voter list. Later, the state electoral office responded with a sarcastic post mentioning Lord Ram and minorities, which sparked a controversy on social media.

Here's what happened

In a post on X, Sanjay Singh took a jibe at the UP's electoral office and said, ''Gyanesh Kumar, why did Ram hit only a Yadav? Why did Ram not hit any Singh, Pathak, Asthana, Sharma, Rai or Bisht? Is your computer casteist? Are you running the agenda of any political party?''

Responding to it, Uttar Pradesh CEO Navdeep Rinwa said, ''A bizarre name, 'Ram ne Sharma ko maara' (Ram killed Sharma), has appeared in the voter list for the recent Legislative Council elections. Computers/software are not casteist. We admit that a mistake was made, but fortunately for us, even when the mistake occurred, caste discrimination was not involved.''

''Thank God, Ram did not kill a member of a minority community. Otherwise, we would have been accused of being communal as well as casteist,'' it added.

UP election body apologised

The reply by the UP CEO sparked controversy and the AAP leader also held a press conference in Lucknow, alleging Rinwa as an 'agent of the BJP'. ''The name of 'Mohammad Iqbal Beg' has been recorded as 'Mohammad Iqbal bheekh maangte hain.'' the AAP MP said, seeking strict action against the UP CEO for his remarks.

After this, the UP CEO offered 'sincere apologies' and said, ''The language level, tone, and sharp nature of the comments in the quoted post of this handle are not in line with the nature of communication expected from this official handle. The genuine outrage generated by the comments in the post has been duly noted. We sincerely apologize to those who are surprised and upset by this. From now on, our communication will be polite and formal.''

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Valmiki Jayanti: True respect for the foundation stones
Valmiki Jayanti: True respect for the foundation stones
Shashwat Sachdev, Take That to perform at Prince William's The Earthshot Prize; Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar among attendees
Shashwat Sachdev, Take That to perform at Prince William's The Earthshot Prize
Cyclone Arnab: Why is it named 'Arnab'? How do cyclones, hurricanes, and typhoons get their names?
Cyclone Arnab: Why is it named 'Arnab'? How are cyclones, hurricanes named?
Ex-Miss Switzerland accuses Donald Trump of 'brutal' rape, Democrats revive allegation
Ex-Miss Switzerland accuses Donald Trump of 'brutal' rape
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 scripts history, becomes highest-grossing Tamil film, is first Kollywood movie to earn Rs 700 crore
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 becomes highest-grossing Tamil film, mints Rs 700 crore
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement