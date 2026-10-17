Thane Shocker: Class 12 students murder schoolmate for gold chain, burn body after taking cues from Drishyam 3

Inspired by Drishyam 3, two Thane minors murdered their 17-year-old classmate for his Rs 1 lakh gold chain, burnt the body and threw his phone on a moving bus to mislead cops.

Two Class 12 students in Thane have been charged with murdering their 17-year-old schoolmate to steal his gold chain, intending to use the money for a birthday party and a bike. The police have filed charges under Section 103(1) for murder and Section 238 for destruction of evidence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

What the police said

On September 24, a teenager left home at 7 pm and did not return, prompting his father to report him to the police the next day, leading to a kidnapping case. Two accused, residents of Azad Nagar in Thane, allegedly killed the victim to steal his gold chain valued at around Rs 1 lakh. They lured him to a secluded area near Brahmand Phase 2 under the pretext of smoking cigarettes, attacked him with a knife and stone, and concealed his body in bushes.

The accused attempted to destroy evidence by incinerating the victim's body and misled the victim's family and police about the circumstances of the disappearance. Following a confession from one suspect, police found the partially burned remains and discovered that the accused had also disposed of the victim's mobile phone to obstruct the investigation.

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How police cracked the case

When police first looked through the tape from 80 to 90 CCTV cameras, they were unable to locate the boy. The two kids were concealing information, they discovered after analysing cell phone data. One of them allegedly confessed after being questioned again. Investigators stated the accused had just watched the film Drishyam 3 and borrowed ideas from it to plan the crime and deceive investigators. DCP Zone V Prashant Kadam said the motive was to celebrate a friend's birthday and purchase a motorcycle. He said the minors had knowledge of destroying evidence but were weak in studies.