Video: Man run over by truck after falling from bike due to pothole in Thane

In December 2021, the government informed Parliament that over 3,500 road accidents occurred in the year 2020 due to potholes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 04:21 PM IST

Screengrab from the video of the incident in Thane.

A man in Thane died on Sunday when he came under the wheels of a truck when his bike skidded due to a pothole on the road. The man lost the balance of his bike while manoeuvring his way on a choppy patch and was mowed down by a tanker coming from the opposite direction.

The man has been identified as 22-year-old Ganesh Vitthal. The incident happened on Diva-Agasan Road in the Thane district near Mumbai.

CCTV video showed the youth losing his balance due to a pit on the road and a tanker then mowing him down, probably killing him on the spot.

Sharing the CCTV footage, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) MLA Raju Patil said in a tweet that the man died due to the pothole. He also tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his post and alleged that roadworks are only announced on papers but are not done in reality.

Accidents due to potholes in India

Pothole accidents remain a concern in India. The government, in December, informed the Parliament that over 3,500 road accidents occurred in the year 2020 due to potholes.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that 4,775 and 3,564 accidents occurred in the years 2019 and 2020, respectively, due to potholes.

