Thane: Jeweller held for duping depositors after promising them high returns

A jeweller in Thane district of Maharashtra was arrested for allegedly duping hundreds of people after accepting deposits from them promising high returns, police said Saturday.

Inspector Avinash Sonkar of Naupada police station said the accused, Santosh Shelar, was running the deposit scheme using a network of agents and sub-agents between February last year and April 2019.

"Shelar was arrested late Thursday night after several people filed complaints that he did not return their money or in some cases, ornaments, as promised," Sonkar said.

The total value of deposits with the accused might be a few crore rupees, he added.

"The 10-15 people who approached the police on Thursday have claimed that they had invested total Rs 4 lakh," Sonkar said.