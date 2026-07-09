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Thane Hospital Assault: Doctor resigns after Shiv Sena leader attack, says 'will never go back'

A doctor assaulted by Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Ramesh Mhatre at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli has resigned, citing fear. The July 6 incident began over NICU bed shortage. Mhatre was arrested but denied assault. The doctor said he left the city and will "never go back".

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 09, 2026, 01:12 PM IST

Thane Hospital Assault: Doctor resigns after Shiv Sena leader attack, says 'will never go back'
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One of the doctors assaulted by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Ramesh Mhatre at a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane has resigned, citing fear for safety. According to NDTV, one of the doctors assaulted by Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Mhatre said that he has left the city and will "never go back".

"I have resigned because there is a lot of fear. Goons are watching us, and I have already left the city. They are very dangerous people. The other doctors may continue working there, but I cannot. I will not go back there again," he said.

What happened at Shastri Nagar Hospital

The incident took place on July 6 at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, run by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

According to hospital officials, two doctors - one man and one woman - advised relatives of a newborn to shift the baby to another facility as the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit was full. They cited the need for appropriate care.

The relatives then contacted Mhatre. The Sena corporator arrived at the hospital with his associates. 

A video from the hospital showed Mhatre and his supporters arguing with doctors and staff. He then approached a woman doctor from behind as she was on her phone and struck her, causing the phone to fall. He then turned on the other doctor and staff. One of the doctors sustained injuries."

I slapped her phone": Mhatre denies assault

Mhatre showed no remorse and denied assaulting the doctors. He said he would not apologise.

"I did not attack the woman doctor at the hospital. I slapped her phone as she was not listening to us. I only tried to get her off the phone. Our action saved the life of a woman and her child. We don't care about anything else," he said.

According to Mhatre, he would express regret only if the doctors apologised for their behaviour. He added that Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray taught them to fight injustice.

Case registered, Mhatre arrested

A case was registered against Mhatre and his five associates. Police arrested Mhatre on Wednesday evening in connection with the offence. A while later, he was admitted to Thane Civil Hospital after his health allegedly deteriorated.

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