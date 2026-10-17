Thane horror: Steel reinforcement cage crashes onto car at Kopri Bridge, contractor fined Rs 2 crore | Video

A heavy reinforcement cage fell onto a moving car at the Anand Nagar–Saket Elevated Road project site on Kopri Bridge in Thane, prompting MMRDA to impose a Rs 2 crore penalty on the contractor.

A major construction safety incident was reported on Kopri Bridge in Thane after a heavy reinforcement cage from an under-structure suddenly fell onto a moving car.

The incident occurred at the ongoing Anand Nagar–Saket Elevated Road project. The vehicle was passing through the bridge when the iron reinforcement structure came crashing down onto it. The impact severely damaged the front portion of the car and shattered its windshield. Despite the force of the crash, no injuries were reported.

MMRDA imposes Rs 2 crore penalty

The incident prompted the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to take action against the contractor handling the project. MMRDA imposed a Rs 2 crore fine on the contractor, citing the seriousness of the safety lapse.

#BREAKING An iron reinforcement structure from a metro pillar collapsed onto a car near the Thane–Mumbai entry point, injuring two people and extensively damaging the vehicle. #ThaneNews #MetroAccident #Thane #Mumbai #RoadSafety @MMRDAOfficial https://t.co/ODGBuyxg5t October 17, 2026

"Such incidents are unacceptable, and any lapse in construction safety will not be tolerated. Public safety remains MMRDA’s highest priority, and strict accountability will be ensured at every project site," an official statement noted.

The authority said construction safety standards must be strictly followed, particularly at sites where work is being carried out above or alongside busy roads.

Damaged car removed, traffic restored

Following the accident, emergency teams reached the spot and began clearing the area. The damaged car was towed away, while a crane was used to remove the fallen reinforcement cage from the carriageway. The measures helped clear the road and restore traffic movement.

Investigation ordered into safety lapse

MMRDA has also ordered a detailed investigation into the incident. Officials will examine why the reinforcement cage fell and whether there were any failures in construction practices or safety procedures. The authority has directed that corrective measures be implemented at the project site.

The incident has also raised concerns over the safety of motorists travelling through areas where large-scale elevated road construction is underway.