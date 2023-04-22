Search icon
Thane cardiologist cheated of Rs 23 lakh, was promised speech at UN Summit

Thane: The doctor, 41, came in touch with the woman in 2022, via Facebook. She claimed she was the niece of a Union Minister.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 11:36 PM IST

The police are investigating the case. (File)

A woman cheated a cardiologist in Maharashtra's Thane of Rs 23 lakh, promising to provide him an opportunity to make presentations at international events and get him awards, the police said on Saturday. The police under Vartak Nagar police station have lodged a cheating case but haven't made an arrest as yet.

The doctor, 41, came in touch with the woman in 2022, via Facebook. She claimed she was the niece of a Union Minister. She also claimed she worked with the public relations department of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office. She also promised to get his brother a job at the PMO. 

The woman also claimed she would arrange for the doctor to speak at a summit organised by the United Nations. She said the doctor will speak on the topic of healthy mindset. The event will be attended by prime ministers and industrialists. She promised the doctor that he would receive awards from industry, government and even prestigious magazines.

She kept taking money from him from time to time. In total, she took Rs 23 lakh from him over several pretexts. After none of her promises came to fruition, the doctor lodged a complaint with the police. 

The police are investigating the case.  

With inputs from PTI

