Thane Biggest Builders RK Builders and DHL Group Join Forces for Maharashtra’s Largest BTS Warehouse

In a landmark development, two of the biggest names in the warehousing and logistics sector, RK Builders, Led by Director Randhir P. Mhatre and global logistics powerhouse DHL Group have entered into a strategic lease partnership deal that promises to reshape the region’s logistics landscape.

DHL Group will now use one of the largest BTS Grade-A Warehouse at R.K. Empire, Elkunde, Bhiwandi in Maharashtra to streamline its supply chain and to expand its logistics operational capacity in India.

In order to meet the growing demands of the logistics and retail sectors,’ the R.K. LOGI WORLD facility is equipped with advanced material handling systems, robust safety features, and sustainable infrastructure, making it a premier hub for India’s top businesses seeking reliable and scalable warehousing solutions. According to sources, the deal is among the top warehousing lease transactions that R.K. Builders have recently clinched. Director Randhir P. Mhatre sees this as a significant milestone for both companies, bringing innovation, scale, and efficiency to India’s booming logistics sector.

RK Builders is a top-tier provider of industrial warehousing facilities in India. Its newly built 500,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art warehousing space- R.K. LOGI WORLD at Elkunde, Bhiwandi in Maharashtra is designed in accordance with all stated global Grade A warehouse standards. The modern and technologically advanced warehousing hub at Bhiwandi has enhanced storage capacity, cutting-edge facilities and superior operational efficiency.

RK Builders already own millions of square feet in warehousing space and are investing billions to set up Grade A integrated parks that will serve diverse sectors like retail & manufacturing, e-commerce, which need to outsource their supply chain operations, storage capacity requirements and distribution centres to increase flexibility and reduce costs.

This ambitious venture will also allow DHL to concentrate and consolidate its presence in India. Under its Strategy 2025 vision, the Group is aiming at sustained profitable long-term growth and innovation, by navigating the four major trends shaping the logistics industry—Globalization, Digitalization, Sustainability, and E-commerce. This partnership marks a strategic alignment that will enhance DHL's operational capabilities in India. Moreover, the location of R.K. Empire in Bhiwandi, a key logistics hub in Maharashtra, gives DHL a strategic advantage, reducing delivery times and costs across the region.

As per records of CBRE South Asia, industrial and warehousing lease transactions rose around eight per cent last year to touch a record 39 million square feet across several major states /cities in the country, including Maharashtra. RK Builders is an industrial & logistic real estate platform that intends to achieve world-class operational excellence and supports India’s rapid urbanization journey. www.rkbuildersgroup.com

