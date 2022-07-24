Thane: 400 chickens die in road accident

Chickens (Representational photo)

At least 400 chickens died in Thane on Sunday in a road accident. The incident took place on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

The chickens were to be delivered to a shop in Wagle Estate. They were being transported to the shop through a commercial vehicle.

To avoid a truck, the tempo driver took a sharp turn leading to the vehicle overturning. The chickens were crushed to death.

"The incident took place at Padgha toll naka when the tempo driver tried to avoid a truck that was overtaking it. The vehicle overturned and the chickens were crushed to death," the police said.

