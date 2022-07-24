Search icon
Thane: 400 chickens die in road accident

The chickens were to be delivered to a shop in Wagle Estate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 10:37 PM IST

Thane: 400 chickens die in road accident
Chickens (Representational photo)

At least 400 chickens died in Thane on Sunday in a road accident. The incident took place on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. 

The chickens were to be delivered to a shop in Wagle Estate. They were being transported to the shop through a commercial vehicle.

To avoid a truck, the tempo driver took a sharp turn leading to the vehicle overturning. The chickens were crushed to death. 

"The incident took place at Padgha toll naka when the tempo driver tried to avoid a truck that was overtaking it. The vehicle overturned and the chickens were crushed to death," the police said. 

With inputs from PTI

