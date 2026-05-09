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Vijay to take CM oath tomorrow; Governor asks TVK chief to prove majority in assembly by May 13

Earlier in the day, Vijay presented to Governor Arlekar letters of support from his allies -- the Congress party, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 10, 2026, 12:15 AM IST

Vijay to take CM oath tomorrow; Governor asks TVK chief to prove majority in assembly by May 13
Vijay had launched the TVK party in 2024.
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Film star and TVK chief C Joseph Vijay is set to take oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10 after receiving the formal nod for government formation. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder met Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar on Saturday evening and staked claim to form the new government. The Governor accepted the request and handed Vijay the appointment letter, asking the actor-turned-politician to prove his majority on the floor of the state assembly through a vote of confidence on or before Wednesday (May 13).

What is a trust vote?

While Vijay has been invited to form the government, his position will be fully secured after he wins the trust vote in the state assembly. This is a constitutional requirement in parliamentary systems to make sure that the leader of the government continues to enjoy majority support after assuming office. A vote of confidence is a formal motion moved in the assembly, where all MLAs vote on whether they support the newly-formed government. In case the government fails to secure majority vote, it is required to resign immediately.

Who are Vijay's allies?

Earlier in the day, Vijay presented to Governor Arlekar letters of support from his allies -- the Congress party, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). With their support, the TVK-led coalition has reached 120 seats -- ahead of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly. Vijay is now set to take oath as Tamil Nadu chief minister at 10 am on Sunday at the Nehru Stadium in state capital Chennai.

TVK's big poll debut

In the Tamil Nadu assembly election, which was held on April 23, the TVK won 107 seats -- marking a blockbuster electoral debut for the two-year-old party and ending the dominance of the Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK. Vijay, aged 51, a highly-popular film star with a loyal fan base, had launched the TVK in early 2024 -- challenging the Dravidian giants which have held power in Tamil Nadu for decades. He is now set to lead the southern state's first-ever coalition government.

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