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Vijay to form alliance with Congress? TVK chief's father makes big offer after Tamil Nadu election results

With the TVK leading in more than 100 seats of the 234 assembly constituencies, it is on path to become the single-largest party but may fall short of the magic number of 118.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 04, 2026, 05:10 PM IST

Vijay to form alliance with Congress? TVK chief's father makes big offer after Tamil Nadu election results
TVK chief and film star Vijay.
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Actor-turned-politician Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar has made an open appeal to the Congress party to form an alliance with the film star's new party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). With the TVK leading in more than 100 seats of the 234 assembly constituencies, it is on path to become the single-largest party but may fall short of the magic number of 118. Speaking to reporters, Chandrasekhar linked the Congress party's current situation in the state to a loss of power.

SA Chandrasekhar said: "Congress has a history and tradition. Such a Congress, why is it diminishing? Due to lack of power." He added: "By supporting some party, they are declining. That power we will give, not we, but Vijay is ready to give. If you get that power, Congress can retain its history. They should utilise this chance." The remarks indicate that the TVK is trying to position itself as a central player in Tamil Nadu's evolving political landscape.

Chandrasekhar also spoke about Vijay's longstanding inclination towards public life, saying the actor wanted to "do something for Tamil Nadu." He told news agency ANI: "As a human, you should not only be an artist, you should have some social thinking. For last 30 years, he (Vijay) had something in his mind, that he has to do something for Tamil Nadu, slowly he has developed. Today he is going to be Chief Minister."

As of 4 pm on Monday, the TVK was leading in 107 seats, way ahead of its main rivals. The ruling DMK, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, was leading in 73 seats, while the AIADMK was ahead in 54 seats. The Tamil Nadu assembly elections were held in a single phase on April 23. Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar had launched the TVK in February 2024, offering a fresh alternative to the established Dravidian parties that have dominated Tamil politics for decades.

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