Thalapathy Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in Chennai

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has been sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu witnessed a dramatic political transformation on Sunday as actor-turned-politician Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief C Joseph Vijay took oath as Chief Minister at a large-scale ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The event drew massive crowds of supporters, with the actor arriving in a simple white shirt and black trousers before taking the oath of office and secrecy. As he declared his name during the formal process, the stadium erupted in loud cheers, reflecting the strong emotional connection he enjoys with his supporters.

His assumption of office marks a rare political milestone in the state, often dominated by Dravidian parties, and signals a significant shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

Emotional Moments and Celebrity Presence

The swearing-in ceremony was marked by emotional scenes, with Vijay’s parents watching proudly as their son reached the state’s highest political office. Fans outside the venue celebrated with fireworks, waving party flags and chanting slogans in support of the new Chief Minister.

The event also had strong cinematic and political symbolism. Actor Trisha Krishnan, a longtime co-star of Vijay, attended the ceremony and received enthusiastic cheers from the crowd. Adding to the significance, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present, underlining the broader political interest in the formation of the new government.

Formation of Government After Intense Talks

Although Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, it fell short of the majority mark by 10 seats. This led to several days of negotiations to secure external support.

The Congress party quickly extended backing, while other allies, including Left parties, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Indian Union Muslim League, later joined in with unconditional support. This paved the way for Vijay to stake claim to form the government and receive an official invitation from Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

Constitutional Process Ahead

Before fully consolidating power, the new government must clear the mandatory floor test in the Assembly. This will be the key constitutional step determining the stability of Vijay’s administration.

The ceremony also saw a notable gesture when Vijay personally welcomed Governor Arlekar at the venue, a moment viewed as symbolically important given the often tense relationship between state governments and the Governor’s office in Tamil Nadu.

With the oath-taking complete, attention now shifts to governance and the upcoming legislative test, which will determine how firmly the 'Thalapathy' era begins in Tamil Nadu politics.

#WATCH | Chennai: After taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief C Joseph Vijay felicitated Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/ag7KbStGNA — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026