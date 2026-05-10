FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tamil Nadu News: TVK's Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM With 9 TVK Leaders | Congress | DMK

Tamil Nadu News: TVK's Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM With 9 TVK Leaders | Congress | DMK

Tamil Nadu News: Vijay To Be Sworn In With 8 TVK Ministers, No Congress Leader To Take Oath Today

Tamil Nadu News: Vijay To Be Sworn In With 8 TVK Ministers, No Congress Leader To Take Oath Today

Gold, silver prices today, May 10, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, May 10, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?

Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more

Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee

HomeIndia

INDIA

Thalapathy Vijay takes CM oath; From N. Anand to Aadhav Arjuna check list of cabinet ministers | Tamil Nadu government

TVK founder Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister by Governor Rajendra Arlekar in Chennai, marking a historic political shift.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : May 10, 2026, 10:49 AM IST

Thalapathy Vijay takes CM oath; From N. Anand to Aadhav Arjuna check list of cabinet ministers | Tamil Nadu government
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Thalapathy Vijay officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday in a grand ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The oath of office was administered by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar around 10 AM amid tight security and massive public turnout.

The event signified a major shift in Tamil Nadu politics, as it marked the first time since 1967 that a non-Dravidian party has assumed power in the state, breaking the long-standing dominance of the DMK and AIADMK.

Cabinet Formation Approved

Ahead of the swearing-in, the Governor approved Vijay’s recommendation for the appointment of nine ministers in the new cabinet. According to an official statement from Raj Bhavan, the list of ministers was cleared on May 9 following the Chief Minister-designate’s proposal.

The newly formed cabinet includes representation from different regions and communities, with a focus on administrative balance and youth participation.

Key Members of the New Cabinet

The TVK-led government features a mix of experienced politicians and new entrants. Among the prominent names are:

  1. N. Anand (Bussy Anand), General Secretary of TVK and MLA from Thiyagarayanagar
  2. Aadhav Arjuna, election campaign strategist and MLA from Villivakkam
  3. Dr K.G. Arunraj, former IRS officer and MLA from Tiruchengodu
  4. K.A. Sengottaiyan, senior leader and nine-time MLA who joined TVK from AIADMK
  5. P. Venkataramanan, Treasurer and MLA from Mylapore
  6. R. Nirmalkumar, Joint General Secretary and MLA from Thirupparankundram
  7. Rajmohan Arumugam, Propaganda Secretary and MLA from Egmore
  8. Dr T.K. Prabhu, dentist-turned-politician and MLA from Karaikudi
  9. Selvi S. Keerthana, MLA from Virudhunagar and the youngest member of the cabinet

Majority Test Ahead

With the formation of the cabinet complete, attention now shifts to the legislative floor test. Chief Minister Vijay is expected to prove his majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly through a confidence vote scheduled on or before May 13.

Political observers say the upcoming test will be crucial in determining the stability of the new government, which has already generated significant attention due to its unconventional rise and broad coalition backing.

The new administration is expected to focus on governance reforms, welfare measures, and strengthening administrative efficiency as it begins its term in Tamil Nadu.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
As Thalapathy Vijay becomes Tamil Nadu's CM, his HSC marksheet goes viral, superstar's score in Mathematics and Science will shock you
As Thalapathy Vijay becomes Tamil Nadu's CM, his HSC marksheet goes viral
Thalapathy Vijay takes CM oath; From N. Anand to Aadhav Arjuna check list of cabinet ministers | Tamil Nadu government
Vijay takes CM oath, check list of cabinet ministers | Tamil Nadu govt
Thalapathy Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in Chennai
Thalapathy Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in Chennai
Man killed after being hit by LA Frontier Airlines flight on runway while taking off; Chilling visuals emerge
Man killed after being hit by LA Frontier Airlines flight on runway
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee calls for opposition unity against BJP after election setback, says 'we’ll fight this battle'
Mamata Banerjee calls for opposition unity against BJP after election setback
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch horror-comedy flicks dominated by zombies, ahead of Indian Institute of Zombies
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch flicks dominated by zombies
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement