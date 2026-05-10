Thalapathy Vijay takes CM oath; From N. Anand to Aadhav Arjuna check list of cabinet ministers | Tamil Nadu government

TVK founder Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister by Governor Rajendra Arlekar in Chennai, marking a historic political shift.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Thalapathy Vijay officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday in a grand ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The oath of office was administered by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar around 10 AM amid tight security and massive public turnout.

The event signified a major shift in Tamil Nadu politics, as it marked the first time since 1967 that a non-Dravidian party has assumed power in the state, breaking the long-standing dominance of the DMK and AIADMK.

Cabinet Formation Approved

Ahead of the swearing-in, the Governor approved Vijay’s recommendation for the appointment of nine ministers in the new cabinet. According to an official statement from Raj Bhavan, the list of ministers was cleared on May 9 following the Chief Minister-designate’s proposal.

The newly formed cabinet includes representation from different regions and communities, with a focus on administrative balance and youth participation.

Key Members of the New Cabinet

The TVK-led government features a mix of experienced politicians and new entrants. Among the prominent names are:

N. Anand (Bussy Anand), General Secretary of TVK and MLA from Thiyagarayanagar Aadhav Arjuna, election campaign strategist and MLA from Villivakkam Dr K.G. Arunraj, former IRS officer and MLA from Tiruchengodu K.A. Sengottaiyan, senior leader and nine-time MLA who joined TVK from AIADMK P. Venkataramanan, Treasurer and MLA from Mylapore R. Nirmalkumar, Joint General Secretary and MLA from Thirupparankundram Rajmohan Arumugam, Propaganda Secretary and MLA from Egmore Dr T.K. Prabhu, dentist-turned-politician and MLA from Karaikudi Selvi S. Keerthana, MLA from Virudhunagar and the youngest member of the cabinet

TVK leaders N. Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, Dr KG Arunraj, and KA Sengottaiyan take oath as Ministers for the state of Tamil Nadu.



TVK Chief C. Joseph Vijay took the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/UMJGLQRYA2 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

TVK leaders P. Venkataramanan, R. Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan and Dr TK. Prabhu take oath as Ministers for the state of Tamil Nadu.



TVK Chief C. Joseph Vijay took the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/34ByIgxQJT — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

Majority Test Ahead

With the formation of the cabinet complete, attention now shifts to the legislative floor test. Chief Minister Vijay is expected to prove his majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly through a confidence vote scheduled on or before May 13.

Political observers say the upcoming test will be crucial in determining the stability of the new government, which has already generated significant attention due to its unconventional rise and broad coalition backing.

The new administration is expected to focus on governance reforms, welfare measures, and strengthening administrative efficiency as it begins its term in Tamil Nadu.