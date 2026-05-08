FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tamil Nadu News: AIADMK-DMK Tighten Grip; Puts Vijay's TVK Under Pressure

Tamil Nadu News: AIADMK-DMK Tighten Grip; Puts Vijay's TVK Under Pressure

Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi slams US over 'reckless military adventure,' reaffirms commitment to diplomacy

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi slams US over 'military adventure'

Tamil Nadu News: TVK Crosses 118 Mark As Congress, Smaller Parties Back Vijay | TVK Vijay News

Tamil Nadu News: TVK Crosses 118 Mark As Congress, Smaller Parties Back Vijay | TVK Vijay News

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more

Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee

This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?

This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'

From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch horror-comedy flicks dominated by zombies, ahead of Indian Institute of Zombies

From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch flicks dominated by zombies

HomeIndia

INDIA

Vijay set to be Tamil Nadu chief minister? TVK finally gets support from VCK, Left parties

Joseph Vijay, also popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, is set to meet Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar this evening -- the third such meeting in the past three days. Here's the latest on the political developments in Tamil Nadu.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : May 08, 2026, 04:50 PM IST

Vijay set to be Tamil Nadu chief minister? TVK finally gets support from VCK, Left parties
Film star and TVK chief Vijay.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Film star and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has finally racked up the numbers to form the next government in Tamil Nadu, NTDV reported citing sources. Joseph Vijay, also popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, is set to meet Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar this evening -- the third such meeting in the past three days. Tamil Nadu has witnessed a political deadlock since the assembly election results came out, as Vijay's party received 108 seats --  marking a blockbuster electoral debut but still falling short of the majority mark of 118.

Vijay's TVK now has the support of two MLAs each from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Communist Party of India. TVK had already received the support of the Congress party -- which has five MLAs in the upcoming assembly. This takes the TVK-led coalition's total number to 119, exceeding the magic number of 118. Vijay had earlier met Arlekar on Wednesday and Thursday, with the governor dismissing the TVK chief's claim to form the government and saying that he did not have the required majority.

Vijay's TVK registered a stunning performance in last month's assembly election, held on April 23, winning 108 of the 234 total seats. But it fell short by 10 seats -- triggering a cat-and-mouse game where several outlandish outcomes seemed possible. Shortly after poll results were declared, the Congress accepted the TVK's request for support on the condition that the Tamil party would not ally with 'communal forces' -- an apparent reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But the Congress' move has miffed many and led to an open crack in the opposition INDIA alliance. Even after the Congress extended support, there remained suspense over support from the VCK and the two Left parties.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi slams US over 'reckless military adventure,' reaffirms commitment to diplomacy
Iran FM Abbas Araghchi slams US over 'military adventure'
ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Akshara Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav to grace biggest awards night honoring Bhojpuri icons
ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Akshara Singh, Dinesh Lal Y
Tamil Nadu Power Puzzle: How Vijay-led TVK may still form government despite governor’s refusal
Is new Dravidian coalition emerging around Vijay? Congress, left to push TVK?
Suvendu Adhikari to be BJP's first chief minister in West Bengal, Amit Shah puts seal on Mamata Banerjee's nemesis
Suvendu Adhikari announced as BJP's first West Bengal Chief Minister
US plans revival of 'project freedom' naval mission in Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions
US plans revival of 'project freedom' naval mission in Strait of Hormuz
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch horror-comedy flicks dominated by zombies, ahead of Indian Institute of Zombies
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch flicks dominated by zombies
OTT Releases This Week (May 4-10): Citadel Season 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Citadel 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings' at Venice Biennale 2026: Decoding her Swadeshi look
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement