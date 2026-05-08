Vijay set to be Tamil Nadu chief minister? TVK finally gets support from VCK, Left parties

Joseph Vijay, also popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, is set to meet Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar this evening -- the third such meeting in the past three days. Here's the latest on the political developments in Tamil Nadu.

Film star and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has finally racked up the numbers to form the next government in Tamil Nadu, NTDV reported citing sources. Joseph Vijay, also popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, is set to meet Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar this evening -- the third such meeting in the past three days. Tamil Nadu has witnessed a political deadlock since the assembly election results came out, as Vijay's party received 108 seats -- marking a blockbuster electoral debut but still falling short of the majority mark of 118.

Vijay's TVK now has the support of two MLAs each from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Communist Party of India. TVK had already received the support of the Congress party -- which has five MLAs in the upcoming assembly. This takes the TVK-led coalition's total number to 119, exceeding the magic number of 118. Vijay had earlier met Arlekar on Wednesday and Thursday, with the governor dismissing the TVK chief's claim to form the government and saying that he did not have the required majority.

Vijay's TVK registered a stunning performance in last month's assembly election, held on April 23, winning 108 of the 234 total seats. But it fell short by 10 seats -- triggering a cat-and-mouse game where several outlandish outcomes seemed possible. Shortly after poll results were declared, the Congress accepted the TVK's request for support on the condition that the Tamil party would not ally with 'communal forces' -- an apparent reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But the Congress' move has miffed many and led to an open crack in the opposition INDIA alliance. Even after the Congress extended support, there remained suspense over support from the VCK and the two Left parties.