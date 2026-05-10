Thalapathy Vijay’s First big moves as Tamil Nadu CM: 200 units free electricity, anti-drug force announced

Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay on Sunday assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Shortly after taking oath, Vijay announced several welfare and governance measures, including 200 units of free electricity for households, the creation of a special anti-drug task force.

Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay on Sunday assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after taking a oath in a ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Shortly after taking oath, Vijay announced several welfare and governance measures, including 200 units of free electricity for households, the creation of a special anti-drug task force, and a dedicated women’s protection force.

Vijay signed new orders which included providing 200 units of free power supply to eligible domestic consumers across the state. The government also announced the formation of a special anti-drug trafficking unit to tackle narcotics networks and drug-related crimes. He also approved the creation of a dedicated special task force aimed at strengthening women’s safety and addressing crimes against women.

Addressing supporters after taking office, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay began his speech with the phrase “En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum”, meaning “who lives in my heart”, a line frequently associated with his public appearances and political rallies. The emotional opening drew loud cheers from party workers and supporters gathered to witness the beginning of his tenure.

Vijay presented himself as a leader from a 'common' background, saying that this authenticity helped him connect with the people of Tamil Nadu. He promised that his administration would stand for “real, secular, social justice”. He promised his supporters, '“From today onward, I will begin taking strong measures to control drug abuse. It is our duty to save our youngsters from it."

The Chief Minister thanked party cadres and supporters for standing by him throughout his political journey, acknowledging the criticism and challenges he faced during his transition from cinema to politics. “There were many problems and many insults that I faced,” he said

“Likewise, I will ensure law and order and guarantee safety for everyone. Even if some people humiliate me, whether they are friends or enemies, all 8 crore people are still my people,” Vijay said.

Vijay vows for Transparent government

According to his election affidavit, Vijay declared assets worth nearly Rs 624 crore, making him one of the wealthiest political leaders in the state. Despite this, the new Chief Minister has repeatedly projected himself as a “common man” focused on public welfare and transparent governance.

In his fiery first speech as CM, he said, “There will be no power centre other than me. I will be the only centre of power,” Vijay said, stressing the need for direct accountability and centralized responsibility in governance.

He also hinted at greater transparency in state administration, suggesting that his government could release a white paper detailing Tamil Nadu’s financial condition. “After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper to the people. I want my government to be a transparent government. That is the very first thing I want to do.'

In another statement, he added, “I promise the people of Tamil Nadu that I will never misuse even a single rupee of public money. I have not entered politics for wealth, and all of you know that very well.”