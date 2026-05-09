Vijay's path to become Tamil Nadu CM clear as VCK, IUML extend support to TVK

Vijay's party has received the crucial support from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), both of which have two MLA-elects. With this, the TVK-led coalition has reached 120 seats, two more than the majority mark of 118.

Tamil superstar Vijay is set to take oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu after his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) finally secured the majority mark required to form the government after several days of suspense. Vijay's party has received the crucial support from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), both of which have two MLA-elects in the upcoming assembly. With this, the TVK-led coalition has reached 120 seats, two more than the majority mark of 118 in the 234-seat assembly.

In its letter of support addressed to Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar, the VCK said: "Dr Thol Thirumavalavan, president of the TVK, on behalf of our two MLAs, hereby convey our support to the TVK, under the leadershup of its President and Legislature Party leader, Mr C Joseph Vijay, for the purpose of forming the government in the state of Tamil Nadu." The letter added: "This support...is being conveyed in the intest of ensuring stable and democratic governance for the people of Tamil Nadu. I request your Excellency to kindly take on record our unconditional support."

Vijay is now expected to hand over the letters of support to Governor Arlekar and stake claim to form the new government. The Governor will then invite the TVK chief to form the government. The TVK had already received support form the Congress party, the Communist Party of India, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The Congress has five MLA-elects, while the two Left parties have two MLA-elects each. In last month's Tamil Nadu assembly election, held on April 23, the TVK won 107 seats -- marking a blockbuster electoral debut for the two-year-old party and ending the dominance of the state's Dravidian giants, the DMK and the AIADMK.