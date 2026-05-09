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Vijay meets Tamil Nadu Governor Arlekar for fourth time as TVK crosses majority mark

Post-poll political drama in the southern state seems to be nearing its end as Vijay's TVK party now has the support of 120 MLA-elects. This comes after the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) extended support to the TVK.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 09, 2026, 07:30 PM IST

Vijay meets Tamil Nadu Governor Arlekar for fourth time as TVK crosses majority mark
Tamil film star and TVK chief Vijay (Photo credit: ANI).
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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Joseph Vijay on Saturday (May 9) arrived at the Lok Bhavan in Chennai to meet Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar to stake claim to form the government. This marks Vijay's fourth meeting with the state governor in as many days. Post-poll political drama in the southern state seems to be nearing its end as Vijay's party now has the support of 120 MLA-elects, two more than the majority mark of 118. The developments come after the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) extended support to the TVK.

According to reports, Governor Arlekar was scheduled to fly out to Kerala, but cancelled his trip at the last minute after Vijay's party crossed the majority mark of 118 in the 234-seat assembly. Arlekar holds additional charge of Kerala, where political preparations are underway after the Congress-led UDF alliance won last month's assembly election. Vijay had also met Arlekar on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, but the governor denied Vijay's request to form government saying that he did not have the required majority.

In the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election, which was held on April 23, the TVK won 107 seats -- marking a blockbuster electoral debut for the two-year-old party and ending the dominance of the state's Dravidian parties, the DMK and the AIADMK. Shortly after the election results came out on Monday (May 4), the Congress party accepted the TVK's request for support. This was followed by support from two Leftist parties -- the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM). The Congress has five MLA-elects, while the two Left parties have two MLA-elects each. The VCK and the IUML also have two MLA-elects each. All of these parties were previously part of an alliance led by outgoing chief minister MK Stalin's DMK.

TN's first coalition govt

Vijay, a highly-popular Tamil film star, had launched the TVK in early 2024 -- challenging the Dravidian giants which have held power in Tamil Nadu for decades. After the governor's nod is received, Vijay, also famously called Thalapathy, is set to be sworn in as the state's chief minister and lead its first-ever coalition government.

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