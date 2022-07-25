Search icon
Thackeray vs Shinde for Shiv Sena: Why Uddhav faction has moved Supreme Court

The Thackeray faction on Monday moved the Supreme Court in the newest development in the battle of Shiv Sena election symbol rights.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 06:45 PM IST

File Photo

After the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray collapsed, rebel leader Eknath Shinde emerged from the ashes as new Maharashtra Chief Minister. The battle between the Thackeray camp and Shinde camp has shifted to staking claim as the real ‘Shiv Sena’ since then. 

The Thackeray faction on Monday moved the Supreme Court in the newest development in the battle of Shiv Sena rights. 

This comes after the Election Commission recently asked the rival factions to submit documents in support of their claims on the Shiv Sena election symbol -- bow and arrow -- by August 8.

Uddhav faction moved SC against the proceedings of the EC on Shinde camp’s plea to recognise it as the real Shiv Sena.

The rival camps had been asked to submit documents, including letters of support from the legislative and organisational wings of the party as well as written statements of rival factions, EC sources had said.

Apart from the plea in SC, the Thackeray faction has also written to the EC asking it to not move ahead with Shinde faction’s plea, citing a pending batch of petitions in SC.

The SC plea terms Shinde camp’s attempt to claim Shiv Sena symbol and tag of ‘real’ Sena as an act of “desperation”.

Earlier on July 20, the SC had said that the petitions filed by the rival factions and MLAs during the recent Maharashtra political crisis may require consideration by a larger bench. There are six pending pleas about the recent crisis in the state. While one was filed by the Shinde camp, the rest 5 camp from the Thackeray camp. 

 

(With inputs from agencies)

