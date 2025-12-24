FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sobhita Dhulipala gives modern bridal goals, stuns in golden lehenga with burgundy dupatta, see viral pics

U.S. OCC Approves Federal Trust Charters for Major Crypto Firms, Ending the Banking Blockade

Thackeray cousins reunite after 20 years: BIG announcement of Uddhav Thackeray led UBT Sena-Raj Thackeray led MNS alliance ahead of BMC polls, Eknath Shinde's faction reacts

Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan is in awe of NYC Mayor-Elect’s wife Rama Duwaji, lauds her...

Animal Japan release: Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film will release on..., netizens call it 'desperate move' to beat Dhurandhar

Hailey Bieber’s Viral Vanilla Chai Cupcakes: Easy step-by-step recipe to try at home

Pakistani lawmaker exposes Islamabad's HYPOCRISY from Lyari town, backs India's Operation Sindoor, says, 'How can you raise objections...'; WATCH

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, slams 36-ball century in Vijay Hazare Trophy, becomes...

Akshaye Khanna WALKS OUT from Drishyam 3 after Dhurandhar's blockbuster success, actor quits Ajay Devgn's film due to...

Isha Ambani makes strong style statement in simple top and denim at Reliance Foundation Event, See viral pics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sobhita Dhulipala gives modern bridal goals, stuns in golden lehenga with burgundy dupatta, see viral pics

Sobhita Dhulipala gives modern bridal goals, stuns in golden lehenga

U.S. OCC Approves Federal Trust Charters for Major Crypto Firms, Ending the Banking Blockade

U.S. OCC Approves Federal Trust Charters for Major Crypto Firms, Ending the Bank

From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined Indian cinema in 2025

From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined Indian cinema in 2025

From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined India

From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature comedies you shouldn't miss

From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature

From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025

From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks

HomeIndia

INDIA

Thackeray cousins reunite after 20 years: BIG announcement of Uddhav Thackeray led UBT Sena-Raj Thackeray led MNS alliance ahead of BMC polls, Eknath Shinde's faction reacts

Amid the confirmation of the UBT Sena-MNS alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, accompanied by their wives, paid tribute to party founder Balasaheb Thackeray at his memorial in Shivaji Park here on Wednesday.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 12:58 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Thackeray cousins reunite after 20 years: BIG announcement of Uddhav Thackeray led UBT Sena-Raj Thackeray led MNS alliance ahead of BMC polls, Eknath Shinde's faction reacts
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid the confirmation of the UBT Sena-MNS alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, accompanied by their wives, paid tribute to party founder Balasaheb Thackeray at his memorial in Shivaji Park here on Wednesday. This marks the coming together of the cousins ahead of a formal announcement of an alliance for the BMC elections in January. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and MNS leader Amit Thackeray were also present during the homage. The UBT Sena sees the alliance as one that will speak for the cause of the Marathi manoos.

UBT Sena-MNS leaders calls it 'auspicious'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said, "This is a very auspicious moment, and the people of Maharashtra have been waiting for this moment... Mumbai accommodates everyone within itself. We have never looked at caste or anyone's religion. We have always spoken about Marathis and sons of the soil."

For both party workers it means the end of years of political distance between the two cousins. The cadres hope that after the drubbing in the Panchayat polls the BMC elections will bring better news for the parties.

Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said, "Today is a historic day, where both (Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray) Thackeray brothers are coming together, on one platform, to save Mumbai... The way people want to loot Mumbai, want to keep it mortgaged to themselves, against that we want to launch a public movement. The people of Mumbai want both Thackeray brothers to come together... We are fully confident that in the coming times, along with Mumbai, there will be the echo of a strong government of Shiv Sena and MNS in 28 other municipal corporations..."

MNS leader Yashwant Killedar said, "Two brothers are coming together, and we have been waiting for this moment for a long time. What is happening today is a matter of happiness for us. Workers of both parties are very excited."

Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena reacts

The Eknath Shinde faction however sees this coming together of the Thackeray cousins as nothing more than a photo opportunity that they feel will do little to upset them. Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said," I think it is a great photo opportunity and emotional cards will be played. But what will be there for the people? It is good that brothers are coming together. But the question is, why did the separate and divide Marathi-speaking people and take them for granted over the last 20 years? They have not given an answer to this yet?"

Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting set to take place on January 16.

(ANI INPUTS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sobhita Dhulipala gives modern bridal goals, stuns in golden lehenga with burgundy dupatta, see viral pics
Sobhita Dhulipala gives modern bridal goals, stuns in golden lehenga
U.S. OCC Approves Federal Trust Charters for Major Crypto Firms, Ending the Banking Blockade
U.S. OCC Approves Federal Trust Charters for Major Crypto Firms, Ending the Bank
Thackeray cousins reunite after 20 years: BIG announcement of Uddhav Thackeray led UBT Sena-Raj Thackeray led MNS alliance ahead of BMC polls, Eknath Shinde's faction reacts
Thackeray cousins reunite after 20 years: BIG announcement of UBT Sena-MNS...
Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan is in awe of NYC Mayor-Elect’s wife Rama Duwaji, lauds her...
Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan is in awe of NYC Mayor-Elect’s wife Rama Duwaji
Animal Japan release: Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film will release on..., netizens call it 'desperate move' to beat Dhurandhar
Animal Japan release: Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Vanga's blockbuster to release on..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined Indian cinema in 2025
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined India
From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature comedies you shouldn't miss
From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement