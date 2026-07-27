'I Would Shoot Them', 'These Women Like To Be Raped': Ex-BJP Intellectual Cell Chief TG Mohandas sparks outrage over Jantar Mantar remarks

In a video uploaded on the Pathrika Malayalam YouTube channel, former BJP Intellectual Cell state convener and RSS-linked political commentator TG Mohandas suggested that he would have shot protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. He also threatened mass rape of protesting women.

In what may be called the real motive of some of the people of the Hindutva outfit, a former head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Intellectual Cell and a political commentator associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Kerala, TG Mohandas, said that the protesters at Jantar Mantar would have been shot if he were in control. He also said that the women who were protesting would like to be raped and they would not have complained if it had happened to them.

TG Mohandas: I would shoot

In a discussion uploaded on the Pathrika Malayalam YouTube channel, the RSS ideologue said, "I would impose curfew in a four-square-kilometre area around Jantar Mantar. I would ask the crowd three times to disperse. Then I would shoot. Some will die, some will survive, some will be mutilated. The situation would be brought under control in four hours. The bodies would be collected and taken to the hospital."

Mohandas also threatened "mass rapes" and said that there are women who "like rape". He said, "Rapes will happen, mass rapes…there are girls who like rape…there are people who like rapes, especially, leftist, secular, democratic, proletarian class of people…if someone dies because of this, they will get a martyr…When mass rapes happen, there won't be any complaints, because these are the people who like rape."

RSS ideologue threatens mass rape

The videos were published after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. However, they were uploaded on July 24 and attracted severe criticism. In the video, Mohandas can be seen instigating physical assault on student protesters. He also said that the policemen have every right to hide their name badges. He also claimed that students joined the policemen in police uniforms at Jantar Mantar.

After coming under scathing criticism, Mohandas has clarified his stand. Defending his controversial statements, the RSS ideologue said that his comments were satirical, hypothetical, and taken out of context. He also said that the widely circulated clips were only around one to one-and-a-half minutes long and these were taken out of context.

TG Mohandas clarifies

Tens of thousands of people, including girls, protested at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of the then HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Pradhan quit on July 25.

TG Mohandas was the state convener of Bharatiya Janata Party's Intellectual Cell and the General Secretary of Bharateeya Vichara Kendram in 1997. He was the vice-president of the outfit in 2006. He also served also as General Manager of Ayodhya Printers, a company owned by the RSS. He wrote articles in Kesari, Kalakaumudi, Organiser, Mathrubhumi, Mangalam, Kerala Kaumudi and Janmabhumi.