'Testing remains low, kits are short in supply': Cong President Sonia Gandhi raises alarm over rising COVID-19 cases

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday raised alarm over the rise in coronavirus cases in the country, urging the government to arrange for more testing kits which are short in supply and are of poor quality.

In the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting via videoconferencing, Sonia Gandhi said, "We have repeatedly urged the Prime Minister that there is no alternative to Testing, Trace, and Quarantine. Unfortunately, testing still remains low and testing kits are still in short supply and of poor quality. PPE kits number and quality are poor.”

She also showed concern for the state of the country's economy which hit migrant laborers, construction workers, and others involved in the unorganized sector the hardest amidst the lockdown.

"Sections of our society face acute hardship-particularly our kisan-khet mazdoors, migrant labours, construction workers and in the unorganized sector. Trade, commerce and industry have come to a virtual halt and crores of livelihoods have been destroyed,” Congress chief said during the meeting.

"12 crore jobs have been lost in the first phase of the lockdown. Unemployment is likely to increase further as economic activity remains at a standstill. It is imperative to provide at least Rs.7,500 to each family to tide over this crisis.” she added.

She further applauded the work being done by coronavirus warriors, saying that their 'dedication and determination truly inspire us all.'

'The doctors, nurses, paramedics, health workers, sanitation workers, and essential service providers, NGOs and the lakhs of citizens providing relief to the most needy all over India, their dedication and determination truly inspire us all,' the Congress President said.

'There are a few success stories & we should applaud them. Most of all we should salute every single Indian leading the fight against the #COVID19 pandemic in spite of the absence of adequate personal protection equipment,' she added.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in India crossed the 20,000-mark on Wednesday while the death toll crossing 650 till Thursday morning.