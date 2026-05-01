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Test for TMC in Abhishek Banerjee’s turf as West Bengal's two seats go for repolling on May 2

In a major political setback amid a high-stakes battle between the BJP and the TMC, the Election Commission has announced re-polling at 15 booths in West Bengal's two constituencies- Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim seats on May 2. 

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 01, 2026, 06:32 PM IST

Test for TMC in Abhishek Banerjee’s turf as West Bengal's two seats go for repolling on May 2
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In a major political setback amid a high-stakes battle between the BJP and the TMC, the Election Commission has announced re-polling at 15 booths in West Bengal's two constituencies- Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim seats on May 2. 

The decision comes after the reports of tampering with EVMs at some polling booths emerged during the second phase of polling held on April 29.


(This is a developing story)

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