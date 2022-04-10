Test blast conducted at Supertech twin towers in Noida ahead of demolition, watch video

The illegally built Supertech Twin Towers in Noida are set to be demolished on May 22. The Noida authorities carried out a test blast at 2:30 pm today. Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions were called for successfully conducting the test blast in Noida’s sector 93-A.

The test blast has been conducted in the residential society to ascertain the number of explosives that will be needed at the time of actual demolition on May 22. Four pillars in the basement and one on the 12th floor of the illegal structures were a part of the drill.

Before conducting the test blast, the authorities had cautioned the residents of neighbouring ATS Greens Village and other societies.

To avoid any mishap, ambulances and fire tenders were present at the site at the time of the test blast. Police personnel was also deployed in adequate numbers.

According to sources, low intensity blast sounds were heard during the test blast. A siren lasting a few seconds went off at 2.15 PM followed by two to three sirens at 2.30 PM, right before the test blast.

Watch the video here:

Low intensity blast sound heard during the blast test (mock drill) at supertech twin tower in Noida.



The building has to be demolised on 22nd May. Test was done to see as to how many kgs of explosives to be used on actual day. #SuperTech #twintower pic.twitter.com/iDS4qXDWTX April 10, 2022

Officials said that the test blast was carried out with five kg explosives in the Apex tower.

As the residential towers have been built illegally, the Supreme Court had ordered their demolition on August 31, 2021. The Supertech’s Apex (100 metre) and Ceyane (97 metre) were violating building norms.

The apex court has now asked Noida authority to get approval of the project under its watch.

An advisory issued by the Noida authority said, “A test blast will be performed at the Supertech Emerald twin towers situated in sector 93A Noida, India, on Sunday, April 10 at 2.30 PM. For your own safety, an Exclusion Zone will be enforced by the Military and Police. All residents within this zone are required to remain inside their apartments and refrain from standing on their balconies between 2.15 PM and 2.45 PM," Noida authority issued an advisory.”