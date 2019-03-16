Terrorists strike Kashmir Valley before polls; kill 1, injure 1

Terrorists killed a civilian and injured another in the last 18 hours in Kashmir, in an apparent bid to instil fear before the parliamentary polls in the Valley.



Police said militants abducted Manzoor Ahmad Lone, 40, from his home at Pulwama district's Dogripora village on Thursday night. He was taken to neighbouring Gulzarpora where he was shot dead.



"Police attended the terror crime spot and learnt that an individual had been shot dead by the terrorists," said a police spokesman.



The police said the body would be handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities. "Initial investigations reveal he was forcibly taken away by the terrorists and shot dead," he said.



A case has been registered and a probe is under way.





On Thursday evening, the National Conference (NC) block president Mohommad Ismail Wani was shot at in Bijbhera area in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.The terrorists surfaced at Bopatyar village and fired at Wani, who was then rushed to the hospital. "My colleague Ismail Wani has been shot & injured," tweeted Omar Abdullah, NC vice-president.This is the first attack on a political worker since the announcement of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.Of J&K's six seats, the restive Anantnag will go to polls in the third, fourth and fifth phases, Baramulla and Jammu in the first phase, Srinagar and Udhampur in the second phase, and Ladakh in the fifth phase.On October 5 last year, two National Conference workers, including the PRO of former MLA Habba Kadal Shameema Firdous, were killed in Srinagar, three days before the first phase of the municipal polls.