Terrorists planning to infiltrate India via Myanmar: Sources

After the military coup in Myanmar earlier this year, what Indian security agencies feared seems to be happening now. In fact, a large number of terrorists are being seen on the India-Myanmar border. At the same time, the activities of their terror camps have also suddenly intensified.

All these camps were evacuated in 2019 after a joint operation by the armies of India and Myanmar and terrorist activities had stopped there. After the occupation of the army here, these camps have become active again in the last few months. According to intelligence sources, the activities of terrorist organizations PLA and RPF have increased in the Chin State of Myanmar. Their number is said to be around 18-20 and their presence is from Senam to Sialmi adjacent to the border.

According to information received by Indian agencies, these terrorists were involved in the killing of Colonel Biplab Tripathi, the commanding officer of the 46th Assam Rifles, his wife and son, besides 4 other soldiers on the Manipur border last month. After that incident, all of them entered the Myanmar border in search of a safe haven and are still hiding in the forests near Sialmi.

According to intelligence sources, 150 terrorists of UNLF, PLA and PREPAK have been brought to the villages of Chin State so that they can be infiltrated into India. Similarly, dozens of NSCN(KYA) terrorists have become active in Tirap and Changlang districts that have recently infiltrated from Myanmar.

The sources claim that 30-40 terrorists of different terrorist gangs are trying to infiltrate Manipur. It is feared that in the coming days, there may be a major terrorist incident in Manipur as well as Nagaland.

Earlier this year, the Indian Army, along with the Myanmar Army, took major action against the terrorist gangs that set up a base in Myanmar. In this operation that lasted for several weeks, a large number of terrorist camps were destroyed and terrorists were killed.