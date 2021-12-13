Terrorists open fire on police bus in Srinagar, two personnel martyred

In a major terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 2 personnel were martyred and 12 were injured after terrorists opened fire on a police bus in Jewan on the outskirts of Srinagar. According to local sources, terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba is suspected to be behind the attack. The role of Pakistani terrorists is also suspected in the attack.

Kashmir Police has said that the area has been cordoned and a search operation is underway in the entire area.

Pieces of glass were scattered everywhere at the site of the attack as the windows of the bus were broken in the firing. It is being said that the police bus was going towards the headquarters.

As per the information, a terror group named 'Kashmir Tigers' have claimed the responsibility for the terror attack. However, the security forces are saying that this may be a red herring.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday evening at Jewan in the Pantha Chowk area. Officials said at least 14 policemen were injured in the attack out of which two succumbed to their injuries. The injured have been taken to various hospitals. Officials said that a search operation is being conducted by cordoning off the area to nab the terrorists.

Soon after the incident, CRPF squad and senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police have reached the spot. The cases of targeting of security forces in the valley have increased continuously and from the army to the police personnel are being targeted. Earlier, there was a terrorist attack on BSF jawans too.