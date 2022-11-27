Terrorists on cocaine, plans of Delhi attack: 5 unknown facts about deadly 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai

26/11 terror attacks on Mumbai (File photo)

The 26/11 attacks on notable landmarks in Mumbai were one of the deadliest terror attacks to take place in India, with the death toll crossing 170 after the deadly four-day long battle between the terrorists and armed forces.

The Pakistani terrorists who had carried out the attacks had infiltrated the country using boats and carried out a series of 12 bombings and shootings across many major spots in Mumbai including the Taj Hotel, the Oberoi Trident, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, and other spots.

Ajmal Kasab, who was the sole survivor of the terrorists who had attacked Mumbai, revealed that they were a part of the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba and the attacks had been coordinated from Pakistan. It was later confirmed that Kasab was a Pakistani citizen and was hanged to death by the Indian government.

5 lesser-known facts about the 26/11 attacks

According to sources, the terrorists had consumed various illegal drugs and substances such as LSD, cocaine, and steroids before they landed in Mumbai so that they could stay awake and energetic throughout the night.

While neutralizing the attacks at Nariman Point, the National Security Guard was set to land on its roof by helicopters. However, they initially rope-landed on the wrong building in the middle of the terror attacks.

Apart from the various charges leveled against terrorist Ajmal Kasab by the Indian government, including Arms Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Explosives Act, and others, he was also booked for entering the railway station without a valid ticket.

Assistant Sub–Inspector of Mumbai Police Tukaram Omble became the ultimate hero of the attacks as he sacrificed his own life to capture Ajmal Kasab alive. He even tackled a couple of terrorists with assault rifles with just a lathi (wooden stick).

During the interrogation and the narco test, Ajmal Kasab revealed that before attacking Mumbai in November 2008, the terrorists had plans to capture and demolish Delhi, the country’s capital, in September 2008.

READ | Why 10 central trade unions are boycotting Budget 2023 meet with FM Nirmala Sitharaman