Terrorists lob grenade at CRPF camp in Budgam; no injury reported

Terrorists on Friday lobbed a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. No loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident.

According to an eyewitness, the grenade was lobbed by terrorists riding a motorcycle in Dooniwari area of Chadoora in the district.

Terrorists flew away after launching the attack.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search has been launched to nab the terrorists.

“A grenade was lobbed at a CRPF camp in Dooniwari Chadoora. The personnel are safe. Forces have cordoned the area," a senior police official in the district said.