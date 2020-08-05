Terrorists hurl grenade, open fire at security forces in J&K's Shopian

Unidentified terrorists on Wednesday lobbed a grenade followed by few firing shots on security forces in Bonbazar area of Shopian district in South Kashmir.

A CRPF official said that terrorists attacked with grenade and then opened fire on joint forces of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

No loss of life or injury has been reported in the attack.

After the development, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

This is the third attack by terrorists in Kashmir in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday late evening, terrorists lobbed a grenade on a Jammu and Kashmir Police party. A sarpanch was also shot at in Kulgam, injuring him critically.