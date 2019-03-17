Terrorists gun down SPO at her Kashmir residence

Khushboo Jan, 21, is fourth soft target in past three days in restive Valley

Suspected terrorists barged into the home of a woman special police officer and shot her dead in cold blood in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday. This is the fourth time terrorists have chosen soft targets in the restive Valley.

Khushboo Jan, 21, and her father were at home when two heavily armed men stormed the place and attacked her. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died of gunshot wounds, said the police.

"Terrorists fired on a policewoman Khushboo Jan at her village in Vehil area of Shopian district. She sustained critical injuries and was evacuated to a hospital where she succumbed. We condemn this gruesome terror act and stand by her family at this critical juncture", said a police spokesman.

Omar Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice president condemned the attack. "A lady special police officer was shot and killed outside her home in South Kashmir earlier today. I condemn this act of terror & extend my condolences to her family and all her J&K police colleagues," Peoples Democratic Party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also extended condolences to the family.

This is the fourth attack on soft targets in south Kashmir in the past three days. On Thursday night, terrorists abducted a 40-year-old man from his home at Dogripora village of Pulwama district. He was taken to neighbouring Gulzarpora village where he was shot dead.

On Thursday evening, terrorists shot at and injured the National Conference block president at Bijbehara in Anantnag district. A day before, extremists had killed an "army deserter" outside his home Pinglina village of Pulwama.