Terrorists open fire at Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, 3 jawans injured

At least three jawans were injured when terrorists ambushed an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said. The vehicle came under attack in the Savni area on the Thanamandi-Surankote road. It was carrying jawans from Bufliaz, where a cordon-and-search operation against terrorists has been underway since Wednesday.

The terrorists fired upon the vehicle, leaving at least three jawans injured, the officials said. An Army spokesperson said 'contact' has been established with the terrorists and an exchange of fire was underway in the area. Additional forces have been rushed to the spot.