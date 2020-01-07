Terrorists conspiring to poison security forces in J&K: Sources

Terrorists are conspiring to poison security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), sources informed on Tuesday. Following the information, intelligence agencies have become extremely alert.

It is said that the terrorists are planning to contaminate the food and water which is consumed by the security forces.

Last week, newly-appointed Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had said that infiltration attempts are being made continuously in J&K, adding that the Indian Army has been successful in foiling these attempts. "terror camps and infrastructure remain intact on the other side of the line of control and we are keeping a close eye on that. Attempts at infiltration continue to be made and we have been successful in foiling these attempts and this high level of alertness and preparedness on our side will continue. We will not let our guard down," he had said.

"This problem of terrorism is not something new. We have been tackling this for many years now, we have a very strong counter-terrorist and counter-infiltration bid to deal with this situation," he had informed in an exclusive interview with our correspondent Sidhant Sibal.

He had further added that terror camps, terror launch pads and terror infrastructure continue to be where they are, and the Army is keeping a close eye on this to make sure nothing untoward takes place on our side.

Speaking about the situation on the ground post-removal of Article 370 for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, he had said, "Post 5th August, post abrogation of Article 370, there has been a definitive improvement in the situation on the ground. I say this based on facts and figures of various indices. The incident of violence, be it stone-pelting, if it is terrorist-related violence, all have seen a sharp decline. There is a great improvement in law and order situation and hope it augers well for J&K."

In September last year, intelligence agencies sources had told Zee News that Pakistan's ISI had ordered terror groups operating in Kashmir valley to target several places. The plan was revealed after messages were intercepted between the terrorists and their Pakistan-based handlers.