Terrorists carrying out odd attacks as they've lost the battle: J&K Guv

Headlines

This actor who worked with Rajinikanth at age 10, earned Rs 100 as first salary, now earns upto Rs 100 crore per film

Pending for 27 years, Women’s Reservation Bill finally cleared: How can it change course of history?

'Credible allegations of potential link': Canada PM Trudeau accuses India of being behind killing of Khalistani leader

Meet IIT grad Pavan Davuluri, set to take charge at Microsoft as...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with your loved ones

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actor who worked with Rajinikanth at age 10, earned Rs 100 as first salary, now earns upto Rs 100 crore per film

Pending for 27 years, Women’s Reservation Bill finally cleared: How can it change course of history?

Meet IIT grad Pavan Davuluri, set to take charge at Microsoft as...

Countries with reservation for women in parliament

10 reasons why you should eat corn (Bhutta)

7 Chemicals that are harmful for hairs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

This actor who worked with Rajinikanth at age 10, earned Rs 100 as first salary, now earns upto Rs 100 crore per film

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Rana Daggubati says due to film festivals like Jio MAMI, indie filmmakers no longer 'struggle to reach an audience'

HomeIndia

India

Terrorists carrying out odd attacks as they've lost the battle: J&K Guv

Malik said militants were giving up arms and returning to the mainstream now.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 11:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Wednesday terrorists were carrying out odd attacks on the security forces at the behest of their handlers across the border as they have lost the battle.

"These attacks are nothing new in this place, but we have subdued it over the past six months. I believe 100 per cent that they (terrorists) are under pressure from across (the border) to do something," Malik said in an apparent reference to the Pakistan-based terrorist handlers.

"They (terrorist handlers) feel that they have lost as the terror infrastructure they had raised in last 10 years has been dismantled," he said on the sidelines of a function here. "

"That's why they carry out an odd attack. In such cases, the initiative obviously lies with the attacker, but still we assure you that we will uproot this menace very soon." The governor asserted that the recruitment of new terrorists had stopped, while stone-pelting incidents after Friday prayers had also ended. "People have realised that they won't get anywhere through all this," he said.

Malik said terrorists were giving up arms and returning to the mainstream now.

"The youth (terrorists) are coming back (to the mainstream). In fact, few days ago, two youths have come back from the terrorist fold," he said.

The governor said the ground situation in Kashmir was good and a way would be found to deal with the terrorist attacks.

"Even US, UK and France have not been able to stop such incidents. We will find a remedy to it," he said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Parliament's special session to commence today: Know what's on agenda

Jaideep Ahlawat recalls being ‘star struck’ by Shah Rukh Khan while working with him in Raees: ‘He makes you feel like…’

Shocking! Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary attacked by fans in Mumbai, watch viral video

Andhra Pradesh: Brahmotsavam to begin at Tirumala temple today; check details

BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung to leave BigHit after fight with Hybe? ARMY reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE