'Terrorists better than officials, at least they take responsibility of blasts': BJP MLA

Dr Krishan Middha, an MLA from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Jind in Haryana has made a controversial remark about the working style of the officers, saying that the terrorists as better than those who take responsibility for bomb blasts.

Middha, who came out to take stock of the situation in the area on Friday after heavy rains, was stopped by the people citing their problems after the road collapsed at one place, following which, he summoned the officials on the spot. When the officials of B&R, Public Health Department, Urban Bodies and Irrigation Department reached the spot, the MLA asked the officials how the road built by spending lakhs of rupees collapsed? On this, the officers started blaming each other's departments for this.

Expressing displeasure over the working style of the officials, the MLA expressed his displeasure and even said that the terrorists are better than the officials as they take responsibility after blasts.

Dr Middha said he had told the CM also that he himself is ashamed of being the MLA of such officers, because of which the roads and sewerage system is in this condition. The MLA warned the officials present on the spot that if the road was not constructed in three days, they would get the work started at his level.