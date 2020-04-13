Terrorists attack police party in J&K's Kishtwar, one SPO martyred, another injured

A Special Police Officer (SPO) was martyred while another was injured after militants reportedly attacked them with an axe in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, the militants launched an attack on a local police party at Tandar village of Dachan area of the district and opened fire on the SPOs. One of the two inured cops succumbed to injuries, while the other is being treated at a state-run hospital.

"One policeman was killed and another has been injured in this attack. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to track down the assailants", police sources were quoted by Zee News as saying.

Reports further said that the terrorists flew the scene with the service rifles of the SOPs.

An operation has been launched in the area to nab the terrorists.