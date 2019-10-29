Terrorist who shot dead truck driver in Anantnag killed in encounter

Security forces on Tuesday eliminated a terrorist who shot dead a truck driver in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district a day before.

On Monday evening, terrorists had attacked and killed truck driver Narayan Dutt in the Kanelwan area of Bijbehara town of the district.

As the security forces launched a cordon and search operation, terrorists were trapped in the area. The operation between security forces and terrorists continued the entire night.

Two other terrorists reportedly escaped from the operation location. The eliminated terrorist is local and was identified by another truck driver who was with the victim at the time of the incident.

The deceased truck driver Narayan Dutt was a resident of Katra in Jammu. According to the police, he was waiting in the Kanelwan area, which is 10 kilometres away from the Jammu-Srinagar highway, when the terrorists opened fire at him.

“Terrorists opened fire and killed a civilian in Kanelwan area of Bijbehara,” a police spokesperson had said.

The operation came just before the scheduled visit of a European parliament delegation to the valley to take a close look at the situation. The 28-member delegation has arrived in the valley on a one-day visit.

This was the fourth such attack on a non-Kashmiri by terrorists in the south Kashmir after the Centre abrogated Article 370 on August 5, which ended the special status for the region.

Earlier, two truck drivers named Sharif Khan and Ilyas from Rajasthan were shot dead by terrorists in the Shopian district. In another attack, the terrorists had killed an apple trader and injured his associate in an attack in Shopian. In Pulwama, a daily-wage worker from Chhattisgarh was also shot dead by terrorists.

It is being believed that the terrorists, as a response to the improvement in the situation in the valley, are trying to create panic among the locals by riling them up with these violent acts.