'Terrorist camps ko hum bilkul barbaad kar denge': J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik slams Pak, watch video

Hitting out at Pakistan over continuous ceasefire violation to push terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Governor Satya Pal Malik has said they will completely destroy terrorist camps.

Speaking to media on Monday over Indian army using artillery guns to attack terrorist camps on Sunday inside PoK, Satya Pal Malik said, "kyu nahi hoga... agar nahi karenge toh yeh toh roz ka kaam hai unka... isko rokna padega... terrorists camps ko hum bilkul barbaad kar denge, aur agar ye nahi baaz aaye to hum andar jayenge." (Why shouldn't they (artillery guns) be used... if we will not use it then its their (Pakistan's) daily routine to do ceasefire violation so that terrorists can infiltrate... we will completely destroy terrorist camps and if they didn't stop then we will enter inside — hinting that army will cross border to destroy terror camps).

#WATCH J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik on Indian Army using artillery guns to target terrorist camps in PoK: Terrorist camps ko hum bilkul barbaad kar denge,aur agar ye nahi baaz aaye to hum andar jayenge pic.twitter.com/rKII2nsbZ2 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

Malick's remarks came a day after the Indian Army attacked terror launch pads using artillery guns inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

India's retaliatory action was after continuous and unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan in a bid to infiltrate terrorists inside J&K.

Earlier in the day, MoS General (retired) VK Singh while speaking on repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan said that sometimes it takes time to straighten the tail.

Speaking after the Indian army destroyed terror camps inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (Pok) on Sunday, VK Singh said, 'Aa jayega... Kai bar poonch seedhi krne mein samay lagta hai,' (Sometimes it takes time to straighten the tail)

On October 20, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said 6-10 Pakistani soldiers were killed and at least 3 terror camps destroyed in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in artillery firing by the army.

The attack was in retaliation to the support provided by the Pakistani Army to push terrorists into the Indian territory. The Indian Army said two personnel were martyred and a civilian lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Tangdhar sector. Three others were also injured.

"On the basis of reports that we have been getting, 6-10 Pakistani soldiers have been killed, three terror camps have been destroyed. At least that many terrorists have also been killed but we are getting reports of many more terrorists being killed," Rawat said.

"If Pakistan keeps doing this, we will not hesitate in carrying out retaliatory strikes," the Army chief added.

"Confirmed reports tell that casualties to terrorists are more than the info we have.. there is kind of radio silence on the other side, not even able to pick up any mobile communication from across," General Rawat said.