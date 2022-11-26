Terrorist attack foiled in J-K: Police detect IED kept in pressure cooker at Imamsahib

Representational Image

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was discovered in a cooker in Imamsahib on Friday by the Shopian Police Department and the 44 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army. It is thought that a big catastrophe was prevented thanks to the efforts of the police and the 44 Rashtriya Rifles, who discovered the explosive device hidden inside a cooker before it went off.

A minibus was stopped and checked near the Nashri Naka in the Ramban area of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month, when an improvised explosive device (IED) was discovered, according to the police.

"Bomb Disposal Squad teams of the police, CRPF and the Army reached the spot and diffused the IED," Jammu and Kashmir police reported.

On the recovery of the explosive device, the Jammu & Kashmir Police said, "Today, on reliable information, a joint Naka of Police, CRPF, Army and SOG Ramban was established at Nashri. During checking, one mini bus bearing registration number JK06 0858 was intercepted and combed thoroughly. During the search, a suspicious bag was recovered which was further checked and one IED was found."

"A suspicious object was found in a vehicle near Nashri Naka. We had specific input on this." Police have advised truck drivers to always check their vehicles' bases and stay alert, she said.

"We keep advising truck and taxi drivers to be alert to the danger of sticky bombs as it is a real threat," she added.

