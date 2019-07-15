Terrorism is Terrorism, it's neither 'right nor left': Amit Shah backs a strong NIA

While replying in a debate on the NIA (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to give powers to NIA to investigate the terror crimes relating to Indians and Indian interests abroad, today in Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah backed for a strong NIA.

Amit Shah said that cases under NIA have been expedited and 90% of the cases have reached conclusion, which is one of the finest in the world. Home Minister hailed the NIA and said that India would finish terrorism by building a strong NIA.

Allaying opposition's apprehensions on misuse of agencies, Shah quoted the Prime Minister and said that the Government is governed by Rule of Law and all investigative agencies follow the procedure established by law. He reassured the House that the agency would not be misused in any way by the government.

Reiterating 'Zero Tolerance' policy of the government against terrorism, Shah said, "Terrorism is Terrorism, it's neither RIGHT nor LEFT. Perpetrators of terrorist acts need to be punished and will get punished."

"We care for the widows of our martyred soldiers, we care for their sacrifices. Thus, it is important to give more powers to NIA to investigate terror-related crimes abroad and bring justice to these widows," Shah added.

Replying to issues raised by Opposition members that Pakistan has not signed the SAARC agreement to tackle terrorism, hence making the NIA less effective in tracking terror cases emanating from Pakistan, Amit Shah said that we cannot hold the NIA Bill hostage to Pakistan not signing the SAARC pact. Pakistan would also have to sign the pact under international pressure one day. He said that till Pakistan doesn't sign the pact, there are many other ways to tackle terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

While taking part in the debate on the bill, MoS GK Reddy reinforced government's federal outlook and said that state police teams and other agencies would work in coordination with NIA in terror-related matters. There would be no encroachment by the Centre on the activities of the state machinery.

He said that the multi-agency centre would be strengthened and sharing of information between Centre and States on terrorism-related matters would be smoothened. There would be no discrimination among the agencies.

He further added that terrorism has no religion, no caste, no gender. It is against humanity. The government will take all stakeholders along with itself in fighting terrorism in a 'Zero Tolerance Policy'.