How did the terrorists choose the time for creating mayhem in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam? Did they deliberately choose to attack the innocent civilians, considered the sitting duck, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit to Saudi Arab, a nation close to Pakistan? Did the terrorists plan to carry out the Pahalgam massacre at a time when the US Vice President JD Vance was in India on his first visit? Did the terrorists orchestrate the attack to get the maximum publicity so that they could put the issue of Jammu Kashmir back on the world stage?

Chittisinghpura Attack

Analysts believe, the attack carried out by The Resistance Front (TRF), was planned in a way that it gets huge publicity with the Vice President of the US visiting the country. The Pakistan-based terrorists have committed such heinous crimes in the past keeping in mind the strategy to put the issue on the world map. When the then US President Bill Clinton came to India on his state visit from March 21 to March 25, terrorists created mayhem in Chittisinghpura village, killing 36 on March 20, 2000.

US Secretary of State Madeline Albright and Deputy Secretary of State Strobe Talbott accompanied Clinton during his India visit. The then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee raised Pakistan’s involvement with Clinton. Incidentally, the BJP was in power at that time too.

Kaluchak Attack

A similar incident took place two years later on May 14, 2002, when the then US Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs Christina B Rocca was in India. A terrorist attack took place near Kaluchak in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists attacked a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus and killed seven people.

Attack during PM Modi's Saudi Visit?

The Pahalgam attack has been carried out at a time when PM Modi visited Riyadh and held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad-bin-Salman or MBS, as he is called. Saudi Arabia is close to Pakistan and has been helping it economically and politically. Though Riyadh has always maintained that the Kashmir dispute is a bilateral issue and the two countries should resolve it amicably, Pakistan has pinned its hope on Saudi Arabia. It wants the Islamic nation to support it on international fora like the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the UN.

Political observers believe Islamabad wants to drive the point home that the international players should intervene in the Kashmir dispute because the disgruntled people of the areas have resorted to violence as their political aspirations have not been fulfilled. The perpetrators also might have the thought to create the mayhem to get maximum publicity.